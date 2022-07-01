Best Buy Fourth of July Appliance Sale: Upgrade your cooking game this weekend only

Fourth of July is a few days away, and while it's time to bust out the grill and pick up some hot dogs, brats, or whatever else satisfies your summer cravings, this is also one of the best times of the year to invest in appliances. Prime Day may be around the corner on July 12 and 13, but right now, Best Buy is offering kitchen aficionados some great deals on home appliances.
As a part of their Fourth of July sale, you can find steep discounts on major appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, and more. Plus, with qualifying purchases, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card if you spend $1,499 or more.
Because Best Buy dropped the price on a bunch of appliances, we're saving you some time. Below, you'll find the best deals Best Buy is offering for their Fourth of July sale. The good news is that you have time to purchase, as the sale ends July 13, 2022.
If you need a place to store all that BBQ before you cook it, this massive 28-cubic foot Samsung fridge is a great option. Not only does it fill water and infuse it with your preferences, but it also features a Sabbath Mode for those that need that special mode. The french door design is also sleek and gives a classy vibe.
This budget-friendly fridge comes with up to 19.3-cubic feet of space and has reversible doors for ultimate customizability within your kitchen space. Additionally, the storage bins can also be adjusted inside the fridge, so you can maximize your food storage space. If your heart is set on a stainless steel fridge, then Whirlpool has a taller and thinner option available for a similar price.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this fridge.
This graphite steel front load washing machine can handle 4.5 cubic feet, or up to 20 pounds, of laundry so you can run large loads and enjoy clean clothes. Built-in smart technology senses how big the load is, and you can even start your laundry remotely. It also comes with a special Allergiene mode to help keep allergens to a minimum. Pair it with the matching dryer, which is also on sale at the same price.
Maytag's top loading washing comes with a specialized agitator to further clean your laundry. With 14 different load settings, you'll be able to clean up to 4.2 cubic feet in no time. The matching electric dryer is also on sale so you can get the entire set for only $1,049 – or $435 in savings total.
Want dinner on the table ASAP? This Whirlpool option comes with Frozen Bake technology, allowing you to skip the preheating usually required for baking frozen pizzas, Tostitos, and more. You can also air fry in this oven, and it includes an air fry basket that is an easy cleanup.
We love a stove that comes with Wi-Fi, and this one connects seamlessly to your wireless network. It works with Google Assistant and Alexa to adjust temperatures for easy baking and cooking. While it comes with an Air Fry mode, it also comes with a fancy Air Sous-Vide mode to help you cook juicy, tender meats in the oven.