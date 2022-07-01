/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home

Best Buy Fourth of July Appliance Sale: Upgrade your cooking game this weekend only

This is one of the best times of the year to buy appliances, and Best Buy is pulling out all the stops for consumers during the Fourth of July weekend.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Show more (1 item)

Fourth of July is a few days away, and while it's time to bust out the grill and pick up some hot dogs, brats, or whatever else satisfies your summer cravings, this is also one of the best times of the year to invest in appliances. Prime Day may be around the corner on July 12 and 13, but right now, Best Buy is offering kitchen aficionados some great deals on home appliances.

As a part of their Fourth of July sale, you can find steep discounts on major appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, and more. Plus, with qualifying purchases, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card if you spend $1,499 or more.

Because Best Buy dropped the price on a bunch of appliances, we're saving you some time. Below, you'll find the best deals Best Buy is offering for their Fourth of July sale. The good news is that you have time to purchase, as the sale ends July 13, 2022.

Samsung - 28 cu. ft. french door refrigerator (save $460)

Best deal overall
Samsung - 28 cu. ft. french door refrigerator
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $1,699
  • Original Price: $2,159

If you need a place to store all that BBQ before you cook it, this massive 28-cubic foot Samsung fridge is a great option. Not only does it fill water and infuse it with your preferences, but it also features a Sabbath Mode for those that need that special mode. The french door design is also sleek and gives a classy vibe.

View now at Best Buy

Whirlpool - 19.3 Cu. Ft. top-freezer refrigerator (save $150)

Best budget fridge
Whirlpool 19.3 cubic foot refrigerator
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $729
  • Original Price: $899

This budget-friendly fridge comes with up to 19.3-cubic feet of space and has reversible doors for ultimate customizability within your kitchen space. Additionally, the storage bins can also be adjusted inside the fridge, so you can maximize your food storage space. If your heart is set on a stainless steel fridge, then Whirlpool has a taller and thinner option available for a similar price.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this fridge.

View now at Best Buy

LG - 4.5 Cu. Ft. high efficiency stackable smart front load washer (save $370)

Best high-efficiency washer
LG - 4.5 Cu. Ft. smart front load washer
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $779
  • Original Price: $1,149

This graphite steel front load washing machine can handle 4.5 cubic feet, or up to 20 pounds, of laundry so you can run large loads and enjoy clean clothes. Built-in smart technology senses how big the load is, and you can even start your laundry remotely. It also comes with a special Allergiene mode to help keep allergens to a minimum. Pair it with the matching dryer, which is also on sale at the same price. 

View now at Best Buy

Maytag - 4.2 Cu. Ft. high efficiency top load washer (save $165)

Best budget washer
Maytag - 4.2 Cu. Ft. high efficiency top load washer
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $599
  • Original Price:  $764

Maytag's top loading washing comes with a specialized agitator to further clean your laundry. With 14 different load settings, you'll be able to clean up to 4.2 cubic feet in no time. The matching electric dryer is also on sale so you can get the entire set for only $1,049 – or $435 in savings total.

View now at Best BuyView now at AppliancesConnection

Whirlpool - 5.0 Cu. Ft. gas burner range (save $333)

Best versatile gas range
Whirlpool - 5.0 Cu. Ft. Gas Burner Range
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $899
  • Original Price: $1,232

Want dinner on the table ASAP? This Whirlpool option comes with Frozen Bake technology, allowing you to skip the preheating usually required for baking frozen pizzas, Tostitos, and more. You can also air fry in this oven, and it includes an air fry basket that is an easy cleanup.

View now at Best Buy

LG - 6.3 Cu Ft Slide-In Gas Range (save $400)

Best smart gas range
LG - 6.3 Cu Ft Slide-In Gas Range
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $2,099
  • Original Price: $2,499

We love a stove that comes with Wi-Fi, and this one connects seamlessly to your wireless network. It works with Google Assistant and Alexa to adjust temperatures for easy baking and cooking. While it comes with an Air Fry mode, it also comes with a fancy Air Sous-Vide mode to help you cook juicy, tender meats in the oven.

View now at Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-50-54-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)

Business
On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before
51656393132-ca88bc21e3-k

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

Space
US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better
screen-shot-2017-09-07-at-1.jpg

US weather, climate forecasting is about to get way better

Innovation