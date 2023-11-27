'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This $18 Amazon Echo Pop bundle is secretly the best smart home deal on Cyber Monday
Every year, when it's the holiday shopping season, there are good deals, and then there are better deals. A good deal during Cyber Monday is the Amazon Echo Pop speaker for $18. But want to know what's better? That same speaker -- for that same price -- but with a Sengled Smart Color bulb bundled in. Altogether, what was originally $22 worth of savings is now $42, and you've got a bonus smart light bulb that can be turned on and off via voice.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates
ZDNET's Maria Diaz reviewed Amazon's Echo Pop speaker back in June and praised the smart home gadget for its space-saving form factor, voice assistant capabilities, and allegiance with fellow smart appliances. "My two older kids share a 250-300 square feet room where we've set up some smart lights. Naturally, adding a smart speaker for easier control made the most sense. The room also houses children who often throw their own dance parties, so an Echo Pop was a win-win there," Maria quotes.
Read the review: Amazon Echo Pop
Speaking of smart lights and dance parties, this Amazon Echo Pop bundle on Cyber Monday comes with a Plus-One, a Sengled Smart Color Bulb, which you can fit it in traditional lamps and light stands and control its luminance and color via your phone or Alexa voice assistant. See how the two gadgets work together?
Given the price of the Cyber Monday deal, picking up more than one Echo Pop is not the worst idea, believe it or not. You can synchronize multiple speakers for stereo output, reproducing songs, music, and media from multiple directions. At just $18 for both the Echo Pop and the smart light bulb, it's not a stretch to do just that.