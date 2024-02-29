Aqara's Matter-over-Thread smart lock brings homes closer to seamless security

Aqara

Smart home device manufacturer Aqara launched a new Kickstarter campaign for a U200 smart lock, a Matter-compatible smart lock that fits over existing door locks. It has a separate keypad and fingerprint reader device that can be set up outside the user's door.

The new U200 is installed over the deadbolt on the interior side of a door, while the exterior maintains the same look. The smart lock will support several ways to unlock it, including an Apple Home Key, fingerprint reading with 0.5-second recognition, walk up to unlock, passcode, NFC tag, voice assistant, remote unlock via the Aqara app, and a physical key.

Also: Everything you need to start building a smart home

Aqara launched the Kickstarter campaign with a $10,000 goal two days ago and has already gotten over $320,000 in funds from over 1,500 backers. While Aqara is already an established smart home brand, backing this project, like any other Kickstarter project, means that receiving the product isn't guaranteed.

The Matter-over-Thread support is probably one of the best features that the Aqara U200 smart lock advertises. A Matter integration makes the U200 interoperable with many smart home automation systems, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

This type of connectivity protocol ensures the lock stays connected regardless of your internet connection, and leveraging the Thread protocol delivers a reliable, low-operation smart home solution.

Also: 5 things I learned while building my smart home

The U200 smart lock mechanism uses a rechargeable lithium battery that lasts up to six months on a single charge, while the separate keypad requires four AAA batteries or can be wired with existing doorbell wiring. Aqara plans to offer at least three cover styles to match diverse home decor styles. The keypad has an IPX5 rating and can operate in a temperature range from -0.4 F to 131 F.

The new device follows the Aqara U100, the company's first Apple Home Key-compatible smart lock launched in the U.S.