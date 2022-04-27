Why you can trust ZDNet
The best home security system in Atlanta

What is the best home security system in Atlanta? SimpliSafe is our top choice. We analyzed the top providers for criteria such as pricing, features and equipment. You'll be able to set up the best security system in Atlanta in no time.

Home security is more accessible nowadays, thanks to the number of wireless systems available. All you need is an internet connection and a smartphone to keep an eye on your home and belongings. You can choose to monitor your system yourself through the app or pay for professional monitoring. It all depends on your budget. 

Doing your research to decide on what company to choose may take longer than setting your equipment up. Don't fret -- we analyzed the top providers in Georgia for criteria such as pricing, features and equipment to report our home security systems Atlanta reviews. You'll be able to set up the best security system in Atlanta in no time. 

Comparison of the best home security systems in Atlanta


Simplisafe

Ring

Abode

Arlo

Blue by ADT

Cove

Score

4.4

4.2

4.25

4

3.6

3.5

Monitoring prices start at

$0.50/day

$10/mo.

$0.20/day or $6/mo,

$2.99/mo.

$19.99/mo.

$0.50/day

Contract length

None

None

None

None

None

None

Cameras

Indoor
Outdoor
Doorbell

Indoor
Outdoor
Doorbell

Indoor
Outdoor

Indoor
Outdoor
Doorbell

Indoor
Outdoor
Doorbell

Indoor

Sensors

Glass break
Intrusion
Smoke/CO
Flood
Freeze
Panic button

Glass break
Intrusion
Smoke/CO
Flood
Freeze
Panic button

Glass break
Intrusion
Smoke/CO
Flood
Freeze
Panic button

None

Intrusion
Flood

Glass break
Intrusion
Smoke/CO
Flood
Panic button

Smart home integration

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa,
Apple Watch

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa,
Apple Home Kit

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa,
Apple Watch

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa,
Apple HomeKit

Google Assistant,
Amazon Alexa 

Control panel

Mobile app and keypad

Mobile app and keypad

Mobile app and keypad

Mobile app

Mobile app and keypad

Touchscreen panel and mobile app

 

SimpliSafe

Best home security system in Atlanta

SimpliSafe
Shutterstock

Score: 4.4 | J.D. Power: 899* | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

No contracts, the option to monitor yourself or pay for 24/7 pro monitoring and a variety of equipment options make SimpliSafe the best and most customizable home security system around

Pros:

  • Highest-rated in customer satisfaction
  • Customizable systems
  • 60-day, money-back guarantee
  • No contracts

Cons:

  • Limited smart home accessories
  • High upfront costs for equipment
  • No-frills products

Equipment available:

  • Indoor/outdoor cameras
  • Doorbell
  • Base station
  • Smart lock

Plans & pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $181–$342
  • Standard monitoring: $0.50/day
  • Interactive monitoring: $0.83/day
  • Camera subscription: $4.99/month for one camera or $9.99/month for up to 10 cameras
View now at SimpliSafe

Ring Security

Best for devices and accessories

Ring Security
Ring

Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

If you'd like to build your own system, Ring's long list of products and accessories ensures you'll find everything you need.

Pros:

  • Second-highest customer satisfaction
  • Monitoring cheaper than competitors
  • No contracts
  • Wide range of compatible smart home accessories

Cons:

  • No cameras bundled with packages
  • Video doorbells can be pricey
  • Video recording costs $3 per month per camera

Equipment available:

  • Video doorbell
  • Smart lighting
  • Indoor and outdoor cameras
  • Outdoor camera with lights
  • Solar charger
  • Smoke and carbon monoxide detector

Plans & pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $260 - $927
  • Basic video recording: $3/month per device
  • Professional monitoring: $10/month or $100/year
View now at Ring Security

Abode

Best for smart device capability

Abode
Abode

Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

Pair your home's existing smart devices with an Abode home security system -- or add new ones.

Pros:

  • Cue integration connects to existing smart home devices
  • Packages designed for home and apartments
  • Geofencing available

Cons:

  • Security kits don't have many devices
  • Cellular backup is available with the pro plan
  • Homeowners insurance discounts are only available with the pro plan

Equipment available:

  • Slim strip and recessed door and window sensors
  • Outdoor smart camera
  • Smarthome power switch
  • Multi-Sensor detects heat, light and moisture

Plans & pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $219 - $279
  • Self-monitoring: $0.20/day or $6/month
  • Professional monitoring: $0.66/day or $20/month
View now at Abode

Arlo

Best for high-quality cameras

Arlo
Shutterstock

Score: 4 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

If you're in search of remote video monitoring, Arlo's high-def 4K range of security cameras are some of the best of all home security companies.

Pros:

  • High-def video of 1,080p up to 2,160p for 4K
  • Receive alerts based on the zones you choose
  • Cameras can detect whether the object is a person, animal or vehicle
  • No plan is required for live video streaming

Cons:

  • No recording for free self-monitoring
  • No professional monitoring is available
  • Home security systems limited to video cameras
  • Cameras can be pricey

Equipment available:

  • Arlo Ultra 2 4K camera
  • Two HD 2K cameras
  • Small Essential camera
  • Mobile Arlo Go wireless camera works with cellular data
  • Wired and wireless doorbells
  • Solar panel charger

Plans & pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $278.98 - $1,179.95
  • Continuous video recording: $9.99 for 14 days or $19.99/month
  • Premier subscription: $2.99/month per camera or $9.99/month for five cameras
  • Elite subscription: $4.99/month per camera or $14.99/month for five cameras
View now at Arlo

Blue by ADT

Best professional monitoring

Blue by ADT
Shutterstock

Score: 3.6 | J.D. Power: 834* | Contract requirement: No |

Why we chose it

ADT is one of the most recognizable professional security companies in the industry. Blue by ADT is the best of both worlds with DIY devices and pro monitoring 24/7.

Pros:

  • No contracts
  • DIY or professional monitoring
  • Bundles start at $109

Cons:

  • The mobile app isn't full-featured
  • Only one pro monitoring plan is available
  • Monitoring plan more expensive than competitors

Equipment available: 

  • Hub/keypad
  • Indoor/outdoor cameras
  • Motion sensors
  • Door/window sensors
  • Yard signs and window decals
  • Chime/extender

Plans & pricing:

  • Equipment bundles: $179.99 - $299.99
  • Professional monitoring: $19.99/month
View now at Blue by ADT

Cove

Best for money-back guarantee

Cove
Cove

Score: 3.5 | J.D. Power: N/A | Contract requirement: No | 

Why we chose it

None of the plans on this best security system in Atlanta list require contracts. Cove takes it further by also providing a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

  • 60-day money-back guarantee
  • Touchscreen control panel with two-way audio
  • Easy cancellation of monitoring
  • Cellular service back up

Cons:

  • No DIY monitoring
  • Mobile app only available as part of a subscription
  • No outdoor cameras are available

Equipment available:

  • Touchscreen panel
  • Environmental sensors
  • Intrusion sensors
  • Cameras
  • Medical alert

Plans & pricing

  • No upfront equipment costs with Economy plan
  • Cove Basic: $0.50/day
  • Cove Premier: $0.83/day
View now at Cove

*J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study. Based on a 1,000-point scale.

Home security in Atlanta: What you need to now 

If you're new to the Atlanta, Georgia, area, choosing the right home security system and knowing the local rules and ordinances is essential.

Atlanta, GA, crime statistics 

Unfortunately, Atlanta is one of the least-safest cities in the country. Securing your home with the best security system in Atlanta can reduce your chances of becoming a victim of crime.

  • Crime Index: Atlanta has a safety rating of 3 out of 100, where 100 is reserved for the safest cities).
  • Atlanta had 46 property crimes and 8 violent crimes per 1000 residents annually.
  • The chances of being a violent crime victim in Atlanta is 1 in 121 and 1 in 294 in Georgia.

Research your neighborhood

If you're considering a move to Atlanta, choosing the right neighborhood can make a big difference in how safe you and your loved ones will feel. The safest neighborhoods in Atlanta are:

  • W. Wesley Road NW / Moores Mill Road NW
  • Druid Hills
  • Vinings

Druid Hills and Vinings are family-friendly neighborhoods with an urban feel. They're generally more expensive than other Atlanta suburbs and a popular area for young professionals. More than half of the residents rent their homes.

Atlanta's metro area is fairly large. There are many other safe areas to live in. Doing your research ahead of time will give you a good feel for the area you're looking at. Some good sources for safety information include:

  • Niche: Provides information on property values, schools and safety statistics
  • Walkscore: Areas that are safe enough to walk in are typically safe enough to live in.

Other ways to get a good overview of a neighborhood is by joining a local community Facebook group or searching for neighborhood watch groups for the areas you're interested in. You can get some good insight into what to expect before you make such an important financial decision to purchase or rent a home.

Register your home security system in Atlanta

Atlanta requires homeowners and renters to register their alarm systems and renew the registration annually. If a false alarm happens due to a non-registered system, you may face a $150 fine. Registered systems get their first false alarm forgiven. Additional ones cost:

  • Second false alarm: $50
  • Third: $100
  • Fourth to eighth: $200 each
  • Seventh or higher: $500 each

Registering your security system is fairly simple. Call 1-855-725-7102 or register online:

  1. Visit www.crywolf.us/atlantaga.
  2. Click or tap on "New Accounts."
  3. Choose "Apply for a Permit."
  4. Fill out the information required.
  5. Click or tap on "Submit."
  6. Save the registration form for your records.

How to choose your Atlanta home security system 

  • Interior/exterior cameras: Atlanta is prone to heavy rainstorms and occasional freezing. Make sure your exterior cameras are outdoor-rated and can handle the heat, rain and occasional cold spell that could damage a less-robust security camera. Most outdoor cameras are rated for more extreme conditions than you'd experience in Georgia. If in doubt, check the specs for the camera.
  • Control panel: The control panel is the brain of your home security system. It arms and disarms your sensors and system overall. Some DIY systems don't include a panel, and use your smartphone instead. The best Atlanta home security control panels feature an attractive touchscreen display that makes it easy to manage and control your system, as well as review video feeds directly from the panel.
  • Compatibility: With more smart home devices available every day, finding a security system that's compatible with your smart devices creates a more comfortable home environment. Look for a system that works with Alexa and Google or sells its own smart devices, such as smart locks, lighting and lightbulbs, thermostats, and wall plugs. You could plug in a lamp to a smart plug and have your security system turn the light on automatically if the system detects motion outside your home.
  • Storage: Being able to capture footage of events such as someone arriving at your doorstep is incredibly useful. Imagine if you see someone taking your delivered packages from your doorstep. If you don't have recording enabled, you wouldn't be able to provide police with imagery of the person who took your packages. Some home systems include video storage for a set amount of time for free. Other companies only provide storage if you pay for it. Depending on the cost, it's worth the investment in case of an incident.
  • Window/door sensors: Window and door sensors are some of the easiest components in a home security system to install. They're also effective -- you or your monitoring company will get notified if someone opens a window or door. You can also set your sensors to chime if activated. The sound may deter thieves from entering or alert neighbors or others in your household of an intrusion.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company

Fast response time
Techs know the area well
You're supporting local business

Cons of local security company

Possibly limited services
Service transfer to other areas is unlikely
Pricing may not be competitive

Pros of national security company

Great deals on equipment bundles
Money-back guarantees common
Service can move with you

Cons of national security company

No face-to-face service
One size fits all equipment/service
Potentially long wait times for issues

Atlanta home security systems FAQ

What's the best Atlanta home security system?

The best Atlanta home security system is SimpliSafe according to our analysis of the top security systems available for Atlanta. 

How did we choose the best home security systems for Atlanta?

We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine our scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each score based on the following:

  • Monthly Price: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric. 
  • Equipment Cost: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower equipment prices.
  • Contracts: We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score. 
  • Customer Satisfaction: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.
  • Installation: Like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies with flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.

Can I self-install my home security system?

All home security systems in this Atlanta roundup are meant to be self-installed. They don't require wiring or nails in the walls, making them ideal whether you rent or own.

What's the least expensive home security system?

The least expensive home security system is one you monitor yourself using a mobile app and a motion-sensing video camera. You can set up alerts that notify you if the camera captures motion in the zone.

