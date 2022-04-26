A self-monitored home security system provides home safety without the high prices and lengthy contracts that often accompany professional monitoring. We compared six security companies based on contract and price, customer service, and installation to recommend the best options for you.

Here's a summary of our top picks for the best self-monitored home security systems:

Provider Score Requires a contract? Length of contract Upfront costs Professional monitoring option? Installation options Smart Home Compatibility Camera Trial period SimpliSafe 4.2 No N/A $229+ $14.99/mo – $24.99/mo DIY or professional installation Yes Yes 60 days Abode 3.4 No N/A $229+ $4/mo or $20/mo DIY or professional installation Yes Yes 7 days Vivint 2.9 Optional 42-60 months $599+ $29.99/mo, $39.99/mo, or $44.99/mo Professional installation Yes Yes 3 days Ring 4.2 No N/A $199.99+ $10/mo DIY or professional installation Yes Yes 30 days Arlo 3.2 No N/A $499.99+ N/A DIY or professional installation Yes Yes 3 months Blue by ADT 3.4 No N/A $179.99+ $19.99/mo DIY installation online Yes Yes 30 days

SimpliSafe Best self-monitored home security system 4.2/5 SimpliSafe is our favorite option for wireless home security. The company offers flexible packages with excellent devices and a helpful app. The company also boasts top-rated customer satisfaction. Pros: Top in customer satisfaction

Optional professional monitoring

Excellent devices and app Cons: Self-monitoring requires their top-tier monthly plan.

No standalone smart home products Contract & price SimpliSafe's equipment prices start at $229 for its basic packages and go up to $489. The company offers two wireless home security plans: Standard: $15 per month for 24/7 monitoring and dispatching along with a built-in cellular connection

$15 per month for 24/7 monitoring and dispatching along with a built-in cellular connection Interactive: $25 per month for unlimited camera recordings, on-demand video, and automation integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Home SimpliSafe doesn't require contracts -- all plans are month-to-month, and you can cancel anytime. SimpliSafe offers a generous 60-day trial period during which you can return your equipment for a full refund. Customer service SimpliSafe ranked first in a 2020 J.D. Power home security study for overall customer satisfaction. The company is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating. Installation options SimpliSafe offers both DIY and professional installation. The systems are designed for easy DIY installation, but customers can choose professional installation for a one-time fee of $79. Check out: full SimpliSafe review.

Abode Best for self-monitored security solutions Abode 3.4/5 Abode is the top home security system for self-monitored security. For $6 per month, you get access to the company's full monitoring capabilities. Abode offers customizable equipment kits with no contracts. Pros: Low-cost monitoring solutions

Lifetime warranty for professionally monitored systems Cons: 7-day trial period

No smart doorbell

Cellular backup is not available for the basic monitoring plan Contract & price Abode's equipment prices start at $229 for the basic package. For its monitoring option, Abode gives customers two plan options: Standard: $6 per month for self-monitored systems, includes one-touch alarm/disarm, video storage, and smart home integration

$6 per month for self-monitored systems, includes one-touch alarm/disarm, video storage, and smart home integration Pro: $20 per month for access to professional monitoring services, includes free device shipping and discounts Customer service Abode's website makes it easy for customers to contact the company via chat or use the online knowledge base. However, Abode isn't accredited with the Better Business Bureau, and it has a C rating with the organization. Installation options Abode is designed for easy DIY installation. Customers can also opt for professional installation for a one-time fee of $99. Check out: Abode review.

Arlo Best no monthly fee security 3.2/5 If you're looking for a free or low-cost home security option, Arlo might be right for you. The company offers free self-monitoring and extremely low-cost professional monitoring plans. Pros: Optional free self-monitoring

High-quality video capability

Low-cost monthly plans Cons: Extra cost for 24/7 recording

The most expensive camera on the list Contract & price Arlo's camera kits start at $499 and go up from there. You can also add individual cameras onto the package for anywhere from $100 to $200 per camera. Arlo offers three plan options: Arlo Smart: free for 1080p resolution and push notifications. Doesn't come with cloud storage

free for 1080p resolution and push notifications. Doesn't come with cloud storage Arlo Smart Premier: $2.99 per month for 2K resolution, 30 days of cloud storage, artificial intelligence, push notifications, custom activity zones, and advanced object detection

$2.99 per month for 2K resolution, 30 days of cloud storage, artificial intelligence, push notifications, custom activity zones, and advanced object detection Arlo Smart Elite: $4.99 per month for 4K resolution, 30 days of cloud storage, artificial intelligence, push notifications, custom activity zones, and advanced object detection Customer service Arlo is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has an A rating. Customers can get support through the Arlo community, through live chat, or by calling the company. Installation options Arlo customers can choose between DIY and professional installation. While Arlo doesn't actually offer professional installation, it partners with HelloTech for installation services for U.S. customers.

Vivint Best for home automation 2.9/5 Vivint offers highly-rated home security with lots of smart home and home automation technology. The company's contracts are flexible, as customers can opt to pay for their equipment upfront to avoid a contract. Pros: Flexible contract options

In-house smart home tech

Professional monitoring option Cons: More expensive than the other options

Have to pay for equipment upfront to avoid a contract Contract & price Vivint's equipment prices start at $599 for a basic package. You can either pay for your equipment upfront or finance your equipment, but the latter requires a contract. Vivint provides three home security packages: Smart Security Monitoring: $29.99 per month for 24/7 professional monitoring and mobile alarm access, along with entry, smoke, and fire detection

$29.99 per month for 24/7 professional monitoring and mobile alarm access, along with entry, smoke, and fire detection Smart Home Monitoring: $39.99 per month for the above features, plus smart home integration

$39.99 per month for the above features, plus smart home integration Smart Home Video Monitoring: $44.99 per month for video surveillance to enhance home security Customer service Vivint customers can reach a company representative via online chat or get answers to their questions in the company's digital database. However, the company only has a C- rating with the Better Business Bureau and it isn't accredited. Installation options Vivint offers DIY installation. Professional installation costs between $49 and $99, depending on the system. Check out: Vivint review.

Ring Best wireless security camera options 4.2/5 Ring offers affordable and flexible home security options. The company is best known for its cameras, but it also offers comprehensive security systems. Pros: Low-cost system

Optional professional installation

Packages for any size home Cons: Mediocre app

Cellular backup and video recording are only available with paid professional monitoring. Contract & price Ring's equipment prices start at $199.99 for the basic package. The company offers two paid wireless home security plans: Basic: $3 per month for snapshot capture, video history for 60 days, and two-way audio Plus: $10 per month for professional monitoring and extended warranties on all devices Ring customers don't have to opt for a monthly fee. The company offers free self-monitoring, which provides motion-activated notifications, real-time video with Live View, and two-way talk. Customer service Ring isn't accredited with the Better Business Bureau, but it does have an A+ rating. It's also one of the top-rated companies for overall satisfaction in a J.D. Power home security study. Installation options Ring is intended for easy DIY installation. Customers can also choose to have their Ring system professionally installed for a starting price of $99. Check out: Ring review.



Blue by ADT Best for smart home integration 3.4/5 Blue by ADT offers some of the best smart integration for home security systems. It also offers customizable packages and the option for self-monitoring. Pros: Customizable packages

Optional self-monitoring

Advanced smart home integration Cons: No professional installation option

Mixed customer service reviews Contract & price Blue by ADT's equipment starts at $179.99. The company offers two plan options: DIY monitoring: free for self-monitoring, mobile alerts and notifications, and wifi connection

free for self-monitoring, mobile alerts and notifications, and wifi connection 24/7 professional monitoring: $19.99 per month for professional monitoring by ADT, mobile alerts and notifications, wifi connection, cellular backup, alerts to authorities in an alarm event, and no long-term contract. Customer service Blue by ADT has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, but it came in last place in a 2020 J.D. Power home security study for overall customer satisfaction. Customers can contact Blue by ADT for help via phone or email. Installation options Blue by ADT doesn't offer professional installation. Its products are only intended for DIY installation.





What is the best self-monitored home security system? SimpliSafe is the best self-monitored home security system based on our analysis of price, contract requirements, smart home compatibility, camera, and more.

How did we choose the best self-monitored home security system? It's our mission to evaluate consumer services and recommend the best ones for our readers. We do the research and hard work, so choosing the right service for you is as easy as possible. When we evaluate home security systems, we look for companies with a good reputation, quality equipment and competitive pricing. To choose our top self-monitored security system providers, we use a formula that considers monthly pricing, equipment costs, ease of installation, the flexibility, and customer satisfaction.

What are the pros and cons of a self-monitored home security system? Pros Low or no monthly fees: Self-monitored home security systems come at a far lower cost than professionally monitored plans.

Self-monitored home security systems come at a far lower cost than professionally monitored plans. No long-term contracts: Self-monitored home security plans typically don't come with long-term contracts; instead, they operate on a month-to-month basis.

Self-monitored home security plans typically don't come with long-term contracts; instead, they operate on a month-to-month basis. Easy to install: Most self-monitored home security systems are designed for easy DIY installation. Cons Homeowners are on their own: When you have a professional monitoring service, then professionals will monitor your home and call the police if an alarm is triggered. With self-monitoring, it's on you to call the police.

When you have a professional monitoring service, then professionals will monitor your home and call the police if an alarm is triggered. With self-monitoring, it's on you to call the police. Limited connection: With self-monitored security systems, you're entirely dependent on your smartphone. If you don't have phone service, you don't know the status of your alarms.

Can you monitor your own security system without a smartphone? If you opt for a self-monitored home security system, you'll need access to a smartphone or tablet to do your own monitoring. Keep in mind that if your system sends alerts, you'll need one of these devices to receive them.

What does self-monitored home security mean? Self-monitored security means that no professional team is watching your video stream in case of an emergency. You're responsible for calling the authorities after receiving an alert from your system.

Should I choose a self-monitored or professionally monitored home security system? If having a professional team makes you feel safer, consider paying for a professionally monitored system. Self-monitored security offers the same security equipment and many benefits but without monthly fees.