Smart devices are everywhere these days, from smart speakers to smart displays in the home. As technology improves, it only delivers better products that simplify our lives. So, why shouldn't that apply all the way down to your outlets, too?
A smart plug incorporates wireless connectivity and app-enabled experiences, and they essentially turn any traditional outlet into a more intelligent one that can provide you with remote control capabilities over any "dumb" appliance or device. Want to turn the coffee maker on your counter on or off with a voice command or press of a button in an app? A smart plug can make that a reality.
Before you plug in your next device, check out our picks for the best smart plugs you can buy today.
Tech Specs: Amps: 15 Amps | Voltage: 110 V | Switch style: DIP Switch | Mounting: Plug-in mount | Voice assistant support: Yes (Alexa and Google)
The Wyze Plug is our pick for the best overall smart plug, covering your basic needs at a reasonable price. There is an on-off switch that is built onto a plug-in mount. The plug is rated at 15 amps, the standard on our list, with a slightly lower voltage at 110 volts. Wireless capability means that you can use your voice to turn on and off different items, like a hall light or living room lamp. You can also create a schedule and check the status at any time to see what is on and what is turned off. This smart plug will work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
Tech Specs: Amps: 15 Amps | Voltage: 120 V | Network connectivity: 2.4 GHz | App control: Yes | Voice assistant support: Yes (Alexa and Google)
The Amazon Smart Plug is compatible with Alexa, offering voice control for easy management when you download the app. Turn off appliances and switch off lights all from the touch of a button or the sound of your own voice. Set schedules to match your routine and receive tips on ways to reduce your energy bill with Alexa's energy dashboard. In all, this is very user-friendly with a compact design that does not make up unnecessary space in your home.
Tech Specs: Amps: 15 Amps | Voltage: 120 V | Type: Plug-in | App control: Yes | Voice assistant support: Yes (Alexa and Google)
The TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini comes in a convenient two-pack, giving extra value to an already affordable set. It is compatible with both your tablet and smartphone, allowing you full control over your devices. You can turn them on and off using Google Assistant, or check on the status of your appliances while you are away from home when you download the Kasa app. Set routines and schedules or make a countdown to sunrise and sunset. Either way, this smart plug delivers.
Tech Specs: Amps: 15 Amps | Voltage: 125 V | Type: Power strip | App control: Yes | Voice assistant support: Yes (Alexa and Google)
Also available is the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip, which is a fantastic tool to help you monitor energy consumption. There is a built-in surge protector that is certified to protect your devices. Plus, you can take things one step further with customized tracking for each of the individual six outlets, allowing you to see precisely which devices are on and which ones are switched off. Also incorporated are three USB ports with a remote control for extra convenience.
Tech Specs: Amps: 15 Amps | Voltage: 120 V | Outlets: Dual | Rating: IP64 weather-resistant | Built-in light sensor | App control: Yes | Voice assistant support: Yes (Alexa and Google)
If you are looking for an outdoor plug, the Wyze Plug Outdoor is the best smart plug for your needs. Each outlet works independently, so you can have one on while the other is off. Voice control is incorporated with an accompanying Wyze app that gives you full control over the plug. This model offers long-range WiFi for 300 feet of coverage with a weather-resistant design that includes an IP64 rating. You can even receive reports so you can better regulate and control energy use in your home.
The best smart plug is the Wyze plug, which is available at an affordable price and incorporates enough power for your everyday items. To see how it compares, these are the best smart plugs for your review.
Best smart plug
Cost
Amps
Voltage
App control
Voice support
Hub required
Wyze Plug
$19.98
15 Amps
110 V
Yes
Yes
No
Amazon Smart Plug
$24.99
15 Amps
120 V
Yes
Yes
No
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini
$29.99
15 Amps
120 V
Yes
Yes
No
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip
$46.99
15 Amps
125 V
Yes
Yes
No
Wyze Plug Outdoor
$17.98
15 Amps
120 V
Yes
Yes
No
Sorting between smart plugs can be confusing, but we can help with these studied suggestions.
Choose this best smart plug...
If you want...
Wyze Plug
The best smart plug for performance and affordability
Amazon Smart Plug
A smart plug for Alexa devices
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini
A smart plug meant for small spaces
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip
Multiple smart plugs in one device
Wyze Plug Outdoor
The best smart plug for outdoors
In searching for the best smart plug, we evaluate each item based on a number of specific criteria. This includes the following.
A smart plug is a smart home device that can be connected to Wi-Fi and plugs into a standard electrical outlet. It can be controlled through a smartphone app or voice-activated virtual assistant. By using appliances and devices with a smart plug, you can remotely control them and manage their power usage.
Some popular brands or manufacturers of smart plugs include Amazon, TP-Link, and Wyze.
A smart plug is a special kind of plug that you plug into an outlet in order to power different devices. Its smart capabilities include voice control, which allows you to turn devices on and off with just the sound of your voice. There are also often accompanying apps that allow you control via your phone, or you can connect to an available home assistant, such as Apple HomeKit or Amazon Alexa.
Smart plugs can help you save on energy consumption with voice control, putting you in control of your home's devices. The best smart plugs can also produce monitoring reports that allow you to see exactly what you are using and how you can reduce your usage.
Smart plugs are not generally very expensive, but it all depends on the model. The best smart plugs range in price from $18 to $47, depending on the model and features that you choose.
