Your holiday gift list can be a tough piece to put together, but it doesn't have to be. For those that are hard to gift and love coffees, teas, and cocoas, why not try something a little different from another bag of roasted beans? The Ember smart mug can help keep those teas and coffees toasty warm for sipping. Usually, it's $130, but right now, you can score it at Best Buy for only $100.
While it comes in a rainbow of different colors, only the black and white 10oz models are currently discounted on the site. You can keep the charging coaster right beside your desk or on your living room side table to keep it charged for an ongoing amount of time.
If you choose to take it with you around the house, from your milk and sugar prep to sipping by your computer space, the mug can last up to 90 minutes on a charge, offering temperature adjustment down to the degree. It's easy to do just that thanks to the accompanying smart app.
ZDNET expert Christina Darby reviewed the smart mug just last month and loved how the mug kept her coffee warmer for longer, saying, "Keep in mind now that this is just a "temperature-controlled" mug, meaning it won't boil a drink from cold to hot, but simply maintain the heat of what's already inside." As far as temperature maintenance goes, it can go as high as 145 degrees and as low as 120 degrees for optimal drinking.
At $30 off, this is a great tech-savvy gift this holiday season. Add it to your cart today for only $100 for the 10oz option. And, if you're still looking for a great holiday gift for a loved one, head over to our dedicated holiday gifting collection, where we're recommending great gift ideas at all price points, including on kitchen gadgets, smartphones, smart home additions, and more.