'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Halloween is less than two weeks away, so now's the time to invest in a home security system. And you're in luck, because the EufyCam 2C Pro Camera Kit is currently on sale for $120 off. Prepare for the spooky season by adding this security camera bundle to your cart today for only $200.
Also: The best smart locks
The bundle includes two security cameras and a home base that stores footage locally. Each camera records a live feed in 1080p 2K clarity, and the 135-degree diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what's happening on your property.
The cameras records top-notion night vision footage and use motion-sensor floodlights to illuminate your home's surroundings. But don't worry, the cameras can distinguish between human and animal movement using smart technology, so the neighborhood cat won't sound any alarms.
Also: The best video doorbells
One of my favorite aspects about this particular camera system -- and it's a feature of Eufy cameras in general -- is that all footage is stored locally. No subscription is required to operate this system, so once you pay the $200 price tag, there are no monthly fees.
With 38% off the EufyCam 2C Pro Camera Kit, you can protect your home this Halloween for only $200. Be sure to add it to your cart today -- we don't know when the deal ends. If you're looking for more ways to keep your home secure, be sure to check out our other recommendations, like the best smart lights.