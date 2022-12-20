'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's common to gift headphones, laptops, and even televisions during the holidays, but you can also give the gift of peace of mind. Right now, the Eufy 2C security camera bundle is on sale for $130 off the original price. You can score this camera system for only $300.
The 2C smart cameras offer 1080p HD video playback, capturing a 135-degree diagonal viewing angle. In addition to the great field of vision, the camera records HD night vision, so you can see clearly outside your home at any time of night.
The wireless battery cameras can last up to 180 days on a single charge, making them easy to install and leave for extended periods of time. A quick 5-hour charge will boost it back up for another six months, too. You won't even need a subscription with this camera set. It comes with an in-home smart hub, so your content will be stored there, eliminating the need for a subscription service.
Also: What are the best security cameras for protecting your home? Our top picks
The outdoor cameras come with an IP67 weatherproof rating, so they can withstand the elements. The smart motion detection turns on when the sensors spot humans, but not pets or small animals. Plus, they are easy to install, so you won't need a professional to put them up.
Also: Missing your fur baby while at work? These pet cameras can help
In the home hub, you'll get 16 GB eMMC storage that can store three months of playback. For peace of mind, you'll also get advanced encryption to keep your data private, and you can integrate these cameras into your Amazon Alexa Smart Home.
You can get this set on Amazon for the $300 price tag if you're a prime member, or you can head over to the Eufy website to score the bundle for the same price with code WS2488831118.
If you're looking to integrate this bundle into other smart home gifts for the holidays, you can head over to our holiday gift recommendations devoted specifically to smart home gifting, too.