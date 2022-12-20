/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Home Home Security

The Eufy 2C security camera bundle is $130 off right now

This season, you can gift peace of mind with the Eufy 2C wireless security bundle -- and right now, it's $130 off.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright
eufy 2C outdoor camera
Amazon

It's common to gift headphones, laptops, and even televisions during the holidays, but you can also give the gift of peace of mind. Right now, the Eufy 2C security camera bundle is on sale for $130 off the original price. You can score this camera system for only $300.

The 2C smart cameras offer 1080p HD video playback, capturing a 135-degree diagonal viewing angle. In addition to the great field of vision, the camera records HD night vision, so you can see clearly outside your home at any time of night. 

The wireless battery cameras can last up to 180 days on a single charge, making them easy to install and leave for extended periods of time. A quick 5-hour charge will boost it back up for another six months, too. You won't even need a subscription with this camera set. It comes with an in-home smart hub, so your content will be stored there, eliminating the need for a subscription service.

Also: What are the best security cameras for protecting your home? Our top picks

ZDNET Recommends

The outdoor cameras come with an IP67 weatherproof rating, so they can withstand the elements. The smart motion detection turns on when the sensors spot humans, but not pets or small animals. Plus, they are easy to install, so you won't need a professional to put them up.

Also: Missing your fur baby while at work? These pet cameras can help

In the home hub, you'll get 16 GB eMMC storage that can store three months of playback. For peace of mind, you'll also get advanced encryption to keep your data private, and you can integrate these cameras into your Amazon Alexa Smart Home.

You can get this set on Amazon for the $300 price tag if you're a prime member, or you can head over to the Eufy website to score the bundle for the same price with code WS2488831118

If you're looking to integrate this bundle into other smart home gifts for the holidays, you can head over to our holiday gift recommendations devoted specifically to smart home gifting, too.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
aisle of an airplane

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)
6-1296

5 tech gadgets I never leave home without (and they make great gifts)

Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android device
Find My iPhone settings

Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android device