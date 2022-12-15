Google announces Nest and Android devices are Matter-enabled

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As a new step towards breaking down interoperability walls, you can now connect Matter-enabled Google devices with Matter devices from other brands.
Google just announced that its Nest and Android devices are officially Matter-enabled, meaning they are now able to connect to other Matter devices, presumably regardless of the brand. The announcement comes weeks after Google and Samsung committed to multi-admin capabilities between SmartThings and Google Home, which is coming in 2023.
Also: Matter has arrived: How a Google Nest Hub just controlled an Apple HomeKit smart plug
Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that works over wi-fi or Thread, developed and launched by the Connectivity Standards Alliance in late 2022. Big players like Amazon, Samsung, and Apple were behind the initiative to develop the new standard, and the companies have reiterated the integration of Matter devices with their systems.
As explained in the 6-minute, all-one-take video from the CSA above, Matter will make it easier for consumers to buy almost any smart item off the shelf and pair it with their favorite smart home system. No more checking labels to see if this Lifx smart bulb is HomeKit compatible or if you can control your Eve devices with a Google Nest Hub. Simply choosing devices with the Matter badge is enough.
Of course, Matter needs a platform to work, and, yes, a hub or controller. The good news is, however, that the Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and the Nest Wifi Pro.
Other devices that double as Matter hubs are the Apple HomePod mini, and Amazon Echo devices, for example.
Also: Eve, Nanoleaf and Amazon: Here's when you can expect Matter devices and software updates
Google Home users don't have to do anything to upgrade their devices, Nest and Android devices are automatically updated to support Matter. This update also includes Fast Pair for Android devices, which makes it easy to add Matter devices to your home network and Google Home, in an almost automatic fashion.
Though Matter devices are still trickling into the smart home market, the launch of this connectivity standard has been a catalyst for companies to make new devices. You can look forward to the beginning of 2023 for an influx of new Matter-enabled devices and more current products getting upgraded.