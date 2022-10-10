'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you're starting to build your smart home or expanding upon your current setup, the Google Nest System is a great contender for the best smart home hub. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score a Google Nest Hub 2 dropped by $45, and you can score one for only $55.
The Google Nest Hub 2 is a great way to help organize your home, calendar, and more. Hook up your smart lights, doors, and even thermostat and control them by just saying, "Hey Google." One really cool feature is that you can ask the device to broadcast that it's dinner time, and it will share via connected Nest speakers and Displays in your home, showing just how it can help "smart" up your home.
If you place it in your bedroom, you can use it to wake up more gently and it can help you fall asleep by playing soothing white noise or music. The display will also dim to help you get to sleep faster, too. But more importantly, the Nest can double as a light therapy alarm clock, combining two important tech features into one.
The display will also auto adjust to the ambient light of where it's placed, so you can easily see the time, notifications, memos, and more with a glance. Or, you can display your family photos on the Google device so you can enjoy your favorite memories.
This Google Nest Hub 2 deal is one of many great deals ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that begins tomorrow. As a heads up, we'll be covering it here at ZDNET, brining you the best deals. However, if you're looking to shop around before the major sales event, this $55 deal is a part of the Walmart Rollback Days, a four-day event that brings thousands of Black Friday-like deals straight to their website. We're covering the best deals throughout the day, including saving 67% on a Sony 75-inch LED TV, $300 savings on an EcoVacs vacuum, and $150 off an Acer monitor for work from home.