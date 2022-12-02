Gamers: Get the Govee light strip bundle, save $100

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As handy as smart lights are, it's even better when they can be found at a solid discount. If you've been looking to upgrade your home space from "dumb" lights to a smart system, this Govee smart light bundle is just the ticket for you. Although it originally costs $169, right now you can pick up the bundle for only $69.
The smart light bundle includes a 55-inch Govee LED strip light, two 17-inch gaming light bars, and a camera. The LED neon light and light bars are curved to enhance the RGBIC lighting effects during your gaming and create a more immersive experience. With this bundle, you can dictate via app to set one of four special game-match modes, including FPS, RPG, MOBA, and racing.
A specialized Dynamic Audio Visualizer brings a visual lighting effect to your games and video, pulling cues from your headphones to bring the same immersive experience out in the open.
If you want more control over your smart lighting, pull up the Govee Home app to make adjustments or make light customizations. If you're already familiar with the Govee smart home system, the great news is that it also works with other Govee products to bring cohesive lighting to your home.
Right now, you can add it to your cart for $169, and if you check the $100 coupon before you add it to your cart, you can get it for only $69. You can also pair this with another deal -- the Govee Glide Hexa light panels for a separate $160 price tag -- also on sale for $40 off.