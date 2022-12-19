'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Now that I've set up smart lighting throughout my house, I cannot imagine going back to "dumb" lights. Looking to upgrade your home but don't want to spend a major amount of cash ahead of the holidays? Lenovo's smart light strip just dropped by 84% to only $8 right now.
Easy to set up and use, the Lenovo smart LED Lightstrip is controlled by the Lenovo Link Pro app. You can control the lights via the handy app or use voice commands with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home.
The strip is a two-meter long smart LED light that can produce a variety of colors. You can also program it to automatically turn on or off at any time of day, as well as brighten, dim, and even change colors. It can only handle one color at a time, but it's perfect if you're just starting to upgrade into the smart home experience.
Whether you're a gamer looking to add some pizzazz to your desk or wanting to add a bit of extra light under the kitchen sink, these light strips can be used in almost any place to brighten your space.
You can order the Lenovo smart LED lightstrip for $8 right now with free shipping and receive them in time to host your annual holiday gathering. If you're looking for other smart home ideas, we recommend heading over to our smart home holiday gift guide to take advantage of other options for your home, too.