Nanoleaf releases new Matter smart light strips and open preorders for Skylight
Nanoleaf is showcasing impressive smart home technology at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including new Orchestrator software for music integration, three new smart light strips with Matter support, and the preorder availability of the Nanoleaf Skylight.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
The company's three new smart lights with Matter support include an indoor Smart Multicolor Lightstrip, Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights, and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights.
Special Feature
These Permanent Outdoor Lights are reminiscent of Govee's Permanent Outdoor Lights, which also feature Matter support. Nanoleaf's new Permanent Outdoor Lights are launching as part of the company's Essentials line, along with the rest of the new Matter light strips.
The other Outdoor Smart Multicolor String Lights are perfect to adorn and illuminate a balcony or deck, with the appealing look of patio string lights and the smart integrations from Nanoleaf and Matter. These two additions mark Nanoleaf's first outdoor light strips and are planned for a Spring 2024 release.
Also: Govee debuts new versions of AI Gaming Sync Box, Neon Rope Light
The company also announced a new Orchestrator software for music integrations that connects directly to the computer's sound source and isolates the response to the device. Many brands perform music synchronization with built-in microphones that pick up audio in the vicinity. While this is convenient in many instances, it also means that the lights react to any and all sounds heard nearby, including people talking, stomping, or clapping.
The Orchestrator software promises to deliver a more accurate real-time experience with synchronized lights that only react to the music being fed to the lights. Nanoleaf explains the new software will ensure the lights react to an audio track's different layers; each beat and melody can be seen in gradient effects, rather than having the lights just react to the thumping sound they pick up.
Finally, Nanoleaf announced that it's making its Nanoleaf Skylight Smart Modular Ceiling Light available for preorder right now, with a retail price of $250 for the Starter Kit and $70 for Expansion Packs, with products shipping in late January.
Also: GE Cync launches full-color, under-cabinet smart lights
The Nanoleaf Skylight is a set of square light panels that are meant to be installed on the ceiling, with a flush-mount design and a wide array of color options to choose from. Installation involves hard-wiring one panel, like when replacing an existing light fixture, and users can subsequently add up to 100 additional squares.
Each square from the Skylight is capable of emitting 1400 lumens with a lifespan of 25,000 hours. Unlike traditional ceiling light fixtures, the Nanoleaf Skylight can be controlled via the Nanoleaf app, with the ease of setting schedules, automations, and the ability to control them remotely.