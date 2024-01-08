Upgrade your kitchen: GE Cync launches full-color, under-cabinet smart lights

Cync

Amid smart home product launches and technology announcements during CES 2024, Cync is standing out with new products that are reaching new places -- literally. The smart lighting brand from GE Lighting announced it's launching its first smart -- full-color and edge-lit -- under-cabinet lighting in the US.

Also: CES 2024: 3 trends to watch as we learn what's next in tech

Topping it all off, GE Lighting is planning to increase its offering of Matter-compatible products by 18 in 2024 and Savant, its parent company, is featuring the Savant Power Storage System at this year's CES.

"We're thrilled to be able to reach more users with affordable and high-quality smart products that can be easily installed by consumers or added to Savant smart homes to create more convenience and comfort," according to Kara Perdue, vice president of product management at GE Lighting.

Cync's new Reveal® HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures (left) and Pucks (right). Cync/ZDNET

The Cync Reveal HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures and Pucks promise to be an easy-to-install way to upgrade kitchen cabinets and other furnishings. Consumers can connect up to 10 of these under-cabinet light fixtures to one another to create a seamless way to easily control lighting that can deliver millions of color options right from a mobile device.

Aside from using the Cync app, powered by Savant, the lights are compatible with Matter, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice control. The Cync Reveal HD+ Full Color Undercabinet lights will be available later in 2024 starting at $60 and can be set up as plug-in or hardwired, feature a slim profile, and are installed with captive screws.

Matter support is extending to more Cync products than ever, as GE Lighting will go from only two Cync Matter-compatible devices to 20 by the end of 2024.

"Cync smart technology can now be welcomed into more homes via better compatibility and flexibility of control, and consumers will enjoy other recent enhancements such as innovative firmware and software updates," explained Perdue.

Also: The best smart lights money can buy: Our top picks

Savant is also showcasing its new Power Storage System at CES 2024, a smart panel and home backup solution that lets users monitor energy consumption and cut costs during peak price periods. This system is available to use with the Savant professional app.