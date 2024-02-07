Ring's first 'Pro' battery doorbell has a radar-powered 3D scanner that's next level

Ring

Ring just added a new wireless video doorbell to its Pro line of products: the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. It features radar technology to deliver more accurate outdoor motion alerts, reducing false alerts and potentially preserving battery life, among other advanced features.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro has radar-powered 3D Motion Detection, with refined motion alerts delivered in video clips at 1536p resolution. Users can also enjoy features like Bird's Eve View and Bird's Eye Zones, which let owners use an aerial perspective to delineate areas to surveil for motion.

The wireless doorbell marks the first time Ring is giving consumers a 'Pro' battery-powered video doorbell, bundling advanced surveillance capabilities in a package that is hopefully easy to install and swap batteries on. In its announcement, Ring stated that 78% of its customers are using a battery doorbell.

Ring also says the Battery Doorbell Pro has Low-Light Sight, a color night vision technology that lets it capture footage in color during the night, even when the light conditions are at their lowest. Right now, many security and doorbell cameras need a nearby light source to capture night vision in color and/or resort to IR night vision when there's not enough luminance to capture detail.

The Low-Light Sight technology enables color night vision in the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro with only light from a streetlight or landscape lighting. How is this achieved? Ring explains that the new Battery Doorbell Pro has enhanced imaging sensors to "deliver superior clarity and clear color." We'll have to see the output ourselves in ZDNET's review.

As part of the Pro lineup of Ring devices, the new Battery Doorbell Pro joins the likes of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Pro 2, the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, and Ring Stick Up Cam Pro.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is available for pre-order now for the price of $230, with orders shipping beginning on March 6.