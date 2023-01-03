Samsung now has an oven that can live stream video of your cooking

Image: Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the latest of its Bespoke Home smart appliances ahead of the CES 2023 tech show, including a four-door smart fridge with a 32-inch screen and an oven that uses AI to help you cook.

The new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub has one door dedicated to a 32-inch FHD screen -- double the size of previous models' screens. Samsung has tried to make the screen real estate useful by using its Family Hub software and by providing Google Photos integration, which show photos in the kitchen.

US and South Korean consumers can use the fridge's screen as a kitchen TV. Samsung notes that its TV Plus service has more than 190 free channels, which is backed by a picture-in-picture feature that allows people to watch a TV show, check on other appliances, and cook at the same time.

Also: CES 2023 preview: 4 big questions that will shape the week

The 4-Door fridge will launch in the first half of 2023 in North America and South Korea. The Family Hub software update for existing Family Hub fridges will roll out to South Korea, the US, Asia, Latin America, and Europe in 2023.

Samsung is also taking on the smart-cooking market with its Bespoke AI Oven that offers optimized cooking settings, monitoring features, and notifications. The oven features an internal camera, as well as Samsung's Sense Inside artificial intelligence technology that undertakes food recognition and runs burn detection. Samsung claims it can recognize 80 dishes and ingredients. You can even stream a live feed of what's cooking in the oven, which could be good news for chefs that want to build their socials following.

Image: Samsung

The oven can also recommend meals based on ingredients at home, thanks to a SmartThings Cooking and Samsung Health integration that monitors users' diet goals and workouts. The oven is available in Europe now and will launch in North America in the third quarter of 2023.

"Our goal is to maximize the freedom customers have to pursue personalization and productivity in their kitchens, with new features enhanced with everything from large, responsive screens on our refrigerators to AI-powered cooking assistance," said Junhwa Lee, head of the customer experience team in Samsung Electronics' digital appliances business.