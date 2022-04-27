Seattle residents want a home security system that they can trust. The best companies offer comprehensive security at an affordable price. The good news is that there are plenty of options to choose from. When considering the best home security systems in Seattle, we compared the price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation to narrow down our favorites.

SimpliSafe Best home security system in Seattle Shutterstock Score: 4.4 | AM Best Rate: 899* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it SimpliSafe offers flexible and customizable security systems, meaning customers can fit only the equipment and monitoring that best fits their needs. Pros: Affordable

No lengthy contracts

Customizable system Cons: Mobile alerts are not available with the basic plan

Limited integration with other smart devices Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks, lighting, and thermostat Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.50/day

Interactive: $0.83/day

Ring Security Best ease of use Ring Score: 4.2 | J.D. Power: 882* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Ring provides a simple and easy-to-use system that anyone can install and manage on their own. Pros: Easy DIY installation with optional professional installation

Affordable professional monitoring

Integrates with other smart-home devices Cons: Video recording only available with paid subscription

Security kits don't include cameras Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Environmental sensors

Smart locks and lighting Plans and pricing: Free

Basic: $3/month

Plus: $10/month

Abode Best for self-monitoring Abode Score: 4.25 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Abode offers one of the most affordable, comprehensive self-monitoring plans we've seen. However, customers can get many of the perks of a more expensive plan for just $6 per month. Pros: Affordable yet comprehensive self-monitoring

Home automation platform to connect with other devices

Easy DIY installation Cons: Cellular backup not available in self-monitoring plan

Outdoor cameras are only available Equipment available: Outdoor camera

Window and door sensors

Mobile phone and keypad control panel

Environmental sensors Plans and pricing: Standard: $0.20 per day

Pro: $0.66 per day

Arlo Best for high-quality cameras Shutterstock Score: 4 | J.D. Power: NR* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Arlo offers some of the best security cameras on the market. It's the perfect choice for someone looking for great cameras without sensors or smart home devices. Pros: High-quality security cameras

Low-cost monitoring plans

Easy to install yourself Cons: No options for sensors or smart home devices

Cameras are expensive compared to competitors Equipment available: Indoor and outdoor cameras

Doorbell cameras

Baby monitors Plans and pricing: Premier: $2.99/month for one camera or $9.99 for up to five cameras

Elite: $4.99/month for one camera or $14.99 for up to five cameras

Blue by ADT Best for professional monitoring Blue by ADT Score: 3.7 | J.D. Power: 880* | Contract requirement: No | Why we chose it Blue by ADT comes with the option of professional monitoring by ADT, one of the leaders in home security. Pros: Optional free DIY monitoring

Professional monitoring provided by home security leader ADT

Build-your-own system Cons: No smart home devices

Limited sensor options

No cellular backup with self-monitoring Equipment available: Indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras

Window, door, and flood sensors

Mobile phone control panel

Wi-Fi extender for Blue by ADT cameras Plans and pricing: DIY: free; includes mobile alerts

19.99 per month; includes mobile alerts, 24/7 professional monitoring, cellular backup, alerts authorities in an alarm event, one free month of service

Home security in Seattle: What you need to know

Seattle, Washington, crime statistics

With a population of nearly 750 000 people, Seattle is the most populous city in the state of Washington. It's important that Seattle residents understand the crime trends in their city. According to recent data:

2020 saw Seattle's highest homicide rate in more than two decades, but a decrease in other violent crimes.

From 2019 to 2020, Seattle saw a slight increase in property crimes, with a total of 43 077 compared to 42 436 the previous year.

Seattle residents have a 1 in 22 chance of becoming a victim of a property crime compared to 1 in 37 in the state overall.

Research your neighborhood

There are a total of 78 different neighborhoods in the city of Seattle, each of which has its own unique characteristics to offer. In addition to learning about the positive features of your neighborhoods, it's also important to understand it from a public safety level.

Wherever you live, especially if you're moving to a new neighborhood, it's important to know facts such as the number of police stations and where they're located, the number of home break-ins, and more.

The more you know about your neighborhood, the more you know how to properly secure your home. Those living in areas with a higher crime rate might want to invest in more robust security with professional monitoring, while those in low-crime areas might feel comfortable with just the basics.

Register your home security system in Seattle

No matter where you live, it's important to understand how your local police department handles home security systems and alarms.

Prior to 2004, 97% of alarm calls the Seattle Police Department responded to each year were false. While they've been able to drastically reduce the number of false calls, they still receive more than 10 000 per year.

As of 2004, Seattle has a False Alarm Program where alarm companies are billed from the city for the use of police services, alarm registration, and false alarm fees. The good news is that you as a consumer don't have to pay these fees, your alarm company does. The bad news is that because of other demands, the Seattle Police Department doesn't guarantee that it will respond to each alarm call.

How to choose your Seattle home security system

Interior/exterior cameras: Security cameras allow you to monitor the interior and exterior of your home. And doorbell cameras not only notify you when someone is at your front door, but they allow you to see the person, and often respond to them. Not all companies offer a robust lineup of security cameras. On the other hand, some specialize in security cameras, but their systems lack in others. While Seattle winters don't get as frigid as much of the other northern states, it's important to verify that your camera can operate in cold temperatures.

Control panel: The control panel is the hub of your home security system, but these panels have changed a lot over the years. It used to be that a control panel was a keypad attached to your wall. Some companies still have the traditional keypad, but not many allow you to control your security system through either a mobile app or a touchscreen control panel. The type of control panel you want might narrow down your search of security companies.

Compatibility: With the rise in the number of smart home devices available, security companies are working to make their devices more compatible. Most Seattle home security companies offer a mobile app where customers can monitor their homes. Many also integrate with your other smart home devices such as your Alexa device. When you're shopping for a home security system, it's important to consider whether this compatibility is important to you.

Storage: Just about every home security company allows you to see your live feed from the company's app or control panel. But depending on the company, you may not automatically have storage capabilities. Some companies offer video storage with even their most basic plan. But others, such as Ring, only offer video storage with an upgraded monitoring plan. With the basic plan, you have live feed access, but the videos won't be saved anywhere.

Window/door sensors: Door and window sensors are one of the most important components of a home security system. They detect when someone has either entered or broken into your home through a door or window. Many security companies also offer glass break sensors, which are activated when someone breaks a window in your home. As you shop, consider how many doors and windows you'll need sensors for and what features you'd like them to have.

Local vs. national companies

Pros of local security company In-person customer service

Your money stays in the community

Understanding of your neighborhood needs Cons of local security company Fewer financial resources

Less technology available Pros of national security company Greater financial resources

More variety of tools and features

Round the clock customer service Cons of national security company Your money leaves your community

Less understanding of the neighborhood

Less personalized service

Seattle home security systems FAQ

What's the best Seattle home security system? The best Seattle home security system is SimpliSafe according to our evaluation and ratings.

How did we choose the best home security systems in Seattle? We evaluated home security companies based on equipment cost, monthly costs, contract options, installation and customer satisfaction to determine our scores and create our best home security reviews. To compare home security companies with other providers across the board, we calculate each score based on the following: Monthly price : The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric.

: The lower the cost of a home security company's monthly contract, the higher the score. Inversely, the higher the cost of the monthly contract, the lower the score in this metric. Equipment cost : Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower prices on equipment.

: Affordability is important with home security, so we awarded higher scores to home security companies with lower prices on equipment. Contracts : We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score.

: We reviewed the flexibility in contracts of the home security companies. The more flexibility, like having no contracts to bind customers for long periods, the higher the score. Customer satisfaction : With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received.

: With J.D. Power's 2020 Home Security Satisfaction Study, we assigned a score to each company based on the rating it received. Installation: Just like with contracts, we award higher scores to companies that have flexible installation options, like DIY or professional options.

Can I self-install my home security system? Most of the home security systems on our list are intended for DIY installation but may have the option of professional installation.