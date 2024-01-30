This 27-inch smart display could be the giant digital family calendar you've been waiting for

Skylight

A great calendar can help the busiest families get a sense of control over the chaos that is juggling soccer practice, doctor's appointments, parent/teacher conferences, and more. This control is the kind of goal that Skylight has in mind with its new Calendar Max, which is a 27-inch smart family calendar that syncs with different apps, and displays events, chores, and more in one place.

Skylight -- the maker of the Frame digital picture frame -- already offers a touchscreen Calendar, which is available in 10-inch and 15-inch format. But the new 27-inch Cal Max has an anti-glare display, a thinner design with rounded corners, and interchangeable frames to match your home's aesthetic.

The Skylight Cal Max lets users automatically sync their Google, Apple, Outlook, Cozi, and Yahoo calendars to keep all their events in one place. It lets consumers use color coding for organization and create chore charts, to-do lists, dinner plans, shopping lists, and more. Users can add events to the calendar and edit them with the Skylight mobile app.

"Families continue to tell us how our Calendar has helped to alleviate the mental load of running their household -- in fact, our customers have used it to complete over 10 million chores in 2023 alone, and many couples have reached out to us calling it a 'marriage saver'," said Michael Segal, founder & CEO of Skylight.

A 27-inch smart calendar might sound too big, but here's why it makes sense. The calendar gives a full view of activities for the day, week, or month on its always-on, high-resolution display. The larger screen can fit more events and information on the screen than the smaller alternatives, making it a good option for busy or large families.

"Since launch, we have worked tirelessly to perfect our product through real-time customer feedback, and the larger, more beautiful, and more feature-packed Cal Max is the result of that work. We believe it will quickly become the gold standard of how organized families turn chaos into clarity," Segal added.

I've tested the 15-inch Skylight Calendar and I'm using the device to keep my family organized. I can easily add new appointments from the doctor's checkout desk and have them instantly appear on my wall calendar at home for everyone else to see.

The device has become a family hub, where we can see what's on the schedule for the day, who needs to bring lunch to school, who has extracurriculars, and who's taking which kid to their appointment.

The new Skylight Cal Max is now available for presale for $599, with orders shipping this spring.