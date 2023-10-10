'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This Amazon Prime deal will keep your fish tank well-lit and add peace to your office
Thanks to my grandmother, I have been deep in the waters of fish keeping since I was a little kid. I currently have three tanks in my home and one pond in the backyard. One of the tanks is in my office and it never fails to keep me at peace. The second I feel stress coming on, I turn around and watch the various fish zoom about and the plants sway to the current.
A few months ago, I opted to purchase a pair of the Hygger 18W LED lights and have found them to be the perfect addition to one of my tanks. Not only are they plenty bright (even for a small planted tank) but they also can be automated to gradually dim to a moonlight glow and then brighten in the morning to a full-spectrum light.
ZDNET Recommends
Hygger 18W LED lights
The Hygger automated aquarium light can fit tanks from 18-24" wide.
The specs for the light are:
- Different settings for different timer effects as well as a DIY mode
- Set brightness levels
- Up to 85% of the natural spectrum.
- High-quality 2835+5050 waterproof lamp beads for at least 50,000 hours of life.
- Power:18W
- Led QTY: 98PCS (White:48PCS, BLUE:18PCS, RED:7PCS, GREE:5PCS, RGB:20PCS. CRI:85
- Size: 18"-24"
- Power Cord: 4.9ft+2.3ft
- Input Voltage: AC100-240V
- Output Voltage: DC20V
- Kelvin: White 6500K, Blue 455nm, Red 620nm, Green 560nm
- Lumens:1075
- Water resistant.
Since I purchased the pair of lights, they've been doing their thing, automatically, without fail. The color is spot on for my application and both fish and live plants are flourishing.
Now, you can purchase this light on Amazon, with a 20% Prime Big Deal discount, so the cost is only $31.19.
This is a set-it-and-forget-it light that will bring you the peace of mind that your aquarium companions always have just the right light and will keep you happily enjoying the peace found in having that aquatic garden always in sight.
Aside from this aquarium light, we'll be rounding up all the best October Prime Day 2023 deals here with live updates during both days.