When shopping for a smart lock for my front door a couple of years ago, I checked out ratings and reviews on a variety of models from different manufacturers. One company that got high marks was Ultraloq. The unit I ended up buying was the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock, which is on sale today for Amazon Prime Day.

Selling for $126, a healthy 25% off the usual price, this is one of several models from Ultraloq. I bought and recommend it because it offers a host of useful features and an array of ways to unlock it. A smart lock not only provides the convenience of keyless entry but also helps you secure your house and control who has access to it as well as how and when.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock supports a host of unlock methods. You can set and use a numeric passcode. You can register your fingerprint. You can use your smartphone, either by simply carrying it with you or by shaking your phone. And you can also enlist the aid of a smartwatch. To secure your home, the smart lock can automatically lock your door when you close it or respond to your voice command via Alexa or Google Home.

Beyond controlling access for you and your family, you're able to set up access for other people who need to get in when you're not home. Want to allow easy entry for a cleaning service, cat sitter, or delivery person? Just add a guest account and choose the passcode or fingerprint method. You can then enable, disable, or schedule access only for those days and times when they need it.

The included Bridge WiFi Adaptor ties in with Ultraloq's mobile app. With this pairing, you can remotely control the smart lock, check the status of the door, view a log of access attempts, and set up custom passcodes. Designed for iOS and Android, the app itself is easy to use and set up.

If you're handy, you should be able to install the smart lock yourself. If not, hopefully, you know a helpful handyperson, which is the route I took.

Other Ultraloq smart locks are on sale for Prime Day, so you may want to peruse the full lineup. But I don't think you'll go wrong with the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock.