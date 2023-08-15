'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
World's first smart door is on sale at Home Depot today. You probably can't afford it
The world's first smart door has landed at Home Depot, and it's available for purchase today. But it comes with a hefty price tag.
First shown off at 2022 CES, the Masonite M-PWR comes with a built-in Ring video doorbell and Yale smart lock, plus motion-activated LED lights and a door sensor -- all powered by your home's electrical system so there are no batteries to replace. An onboard battery backup keeps the door operational for 24 hours in the event of a power loss.
Both doorbell and lock components can be upgraded over time as technology advances.
If you were hoping for an all-in-one app, however, you'll be disappointed. To use all the door's features, you need the Yale app, the Ring app, and the M-PWR app.
What's all this technology going to cost you? The fiberglass Masonite M-PWR starts at $4,000 -- and that's for the basic model. Several finishes/designs/glass options are available, with pricing on the higher-end versions reaching $7,000. If you consider that a decent front door, Ring doorbell, and Yale smart lock from the same retailer can be had for under $1,000, this is clearly a door for people who want the finer things.
And that price doesn't include installation, something most homeowners can't do on their own as the door needs to be hard-wired.
The door has been available in new construction homes since 2022, but this marks the first time you can buy it separately.
Admittedly, the integration here does look a whole lot more sleek than the vast majority of doors, and the notion of not having to change batteries every six months or so is appealing. But is it worth the cost?