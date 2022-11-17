'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Finding a great office desk chair -- or even a gaming chair -- can be very tricky, especially when you're trying to manage unexpected surprises like back pain or wrist pain. Personally, I've used the X-Chair line for a few years now. The foam has not only held up over the years and provided the support I need for my back, but it's also fully adjustable. More important, though, while this chair can be pricey, it's on sale right now for $789. You can score $100 off the mesh chair right now.
The X-1 Flex Mesh Task chair features everything you need in a comfortable desk chair. Choose between a gray or black breathable flex mesh. You can customize it with heating, massaging, and cooling for an extra $150. If you're just looking for a comfortable chair to keep the airflow going while you work, this chair is a great option for that. Also upgradeable are the wheels and armrests and a footrest.
The chair comes with 2D adjustable armrests to ensure you have the proper ergonomic support throughout your workday. Most important, though, is the Dynamic Variable Lumbar support built into the back of the chair. It shifts with you to ensure that you get the proper back support the entire time you're sitting; and if you need to lean back, the Extensive Variable Recline helps support you while you stretch.
These chairs usually don't go on sale -- so if you're eyeing one for your office space, be sure to pick it up today. We don't know how long this discount will last. Also be sure to check out our picks for best chairs for your office.