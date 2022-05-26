Logitech MX Master 3S review: The best mouse gets even better

June Wan/ZDNet

It's been nearly four years since Logitech released the MX Master 3, a mouse that has flourished within the productivity space and withstood the test of time. ZDNet covered the peripheral extensively over the years and, to this day, list it as one of the best wireless mice and mice in general that money can buy.

Naturally, it's only fitting that the mouse that's most likely to topple the MX Master 3 is an upgraded and modernized MX Master 3S. Logitech has finally lifted the curtain on the 2022 successor -- along with the MX Mechanical keyboard, showing off new features like quieter mouse switches and a range of 8,000 DPI.

On paper, those are minor upgrades for a four-year-long undertaking. But after testing the $99 MX Master 3S for the past weeks, I think Logitech has crafted a worthy sequel that makes its best mouse even better.

Like Ergonomic design for palm gripping

Impressively quiet switches

Seven programmable buttons

8,000 DPI for high-resolution and/or wide monitors Don't Like Less-clicky switches can be a downgrade

No left-handed version

Logi Bolt adapter is USB-A

Specifications

Logitech MX Master 3S Dimensions 124.9 x 84.3 x 51 mm Weight 141 g Sensor technology Darkfield high precision DPI 200-8,000 DPI Buttons 7 (Left/right-click, back, forward, App-Switch, wheel mode-shift, middle click) Connection Bluetooth or Logi Bolt USB for up to three devices Battery Rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery Color Graphite, Pale Gray, and Black

Design

If you showed me the MX Master 3S and hid the name, I'd assume that it was an MX Master 3. That's because Logitech is following the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" principle with the new model. Dimensionally, the MX Master 3S is the same as its predecessor, both in weight (141 grams) and size. That means that what's already been said about the older MX Master 3 design also applies to the 3S, including this review quote from my ZDNet colleague, Michael Gariffo, "The ergonomics of the third generation are the best yet, placing your mousing hand into a natural-feeling position with enough tilt to reduce wrist strain."

Also: Logitech MX Master 3 for Business review

The MX Master 3S in Graphite accomodates the MX Mechanical's two-toned design. June Wan/ZDNet

He's right. The new MX Master 3S is no vertical mouse but engineered in a way that leaves nothing more to be desired ergonomically. Laying my palm over the mouse gives a sensation of fullness, like I have complete control over how the 3S glides, clicks, and interacts with what's on-screen. Unfortunately, there is still no left-handed version of the MX mouse, and the design is far from ambidextrous.

Adding to the grip is the same rubber-textured coating found on previous MX Master mice. Whether you favor the darker Graphite colorway or brighter Pale Gray, all variants of the 3S are treated with a blend of post-consumer recycled material and plastics that feels better than it sounds. (Logitech is continuing its push for sustainability, and it shows through the open-market, eco-friendly packaging and choice of material of the mouse.)

Also: Best ergonomic mouse

Arguably the most significant switch-up (pun intended) with the new MX Master 3S is what Logitech calls "Quiet Click" switches. As the name implies, the left- and right-click buttons on the mouse produce 90% less noise than the MX predecessor. This change is in-line with many of Logitech's other office hardware releases this year, including the Lift Vertical and M650 -- which also featured silent switches.

There are pluses and minuses to this new design. As someone who found the previous MX Master 3's high-pitched clicks distracting and counterproductive, the silent switches on the 3S are the complete opposite. And with companies transitioning back to in-person and hybrid work models, a quieter but still functional mouse should play well in any shared space. I've also noticed the actuation point of the newer model being much lower than the MX Master 3, meaning I don't have to put as much pressure and strain to register clicks.

Still, as I surveyed both mice with my colleagues and friends, I quickly learned that many still prefer the audible feedback of the last-gen model. Understandably, the switches on the MX Master 3 are more tactile and reassuring. If you're in the same boat, then retailers like Amazon are still selling the non-S version.

Also: Best silent mouse for distraction-free clicks

The main left and right buttons are now 90% quieter than the ones on the MX Master 3. June Wan/ZDNet

A total of seven programmable buttons (via Logi Options+) are scattered throughout the MX Master 3S, all easily accessible with your thumb, index, and middle finger. They include the left- and right-click, middle-click, back and forward, a gesture button, and a toggle for the MagSpeed Electromagnetic scrolling mode. The latter allows you to alternate between Ratchet and Free-Spin, for when you want line-by-line scrolling or the ability to skim through a whopping 1,000 lines per second. I found the Free-Spin mode to work the best when sifting through product pages, PDFs, and spreadsheets.

Like the MX Master 3, the 3S supports SmartShift, an adaptive scrolling feature that automatically switches between Ratchet and Free-Spin mode depending on how fast you flick the wheel.

A palm grip works best with the ergonomic design of the MX Master 3S. June Wan/ZDNet

Besides the forward and back buttons on the side, there are two staple features that set the MX Master series apart from other productivity-based mice: the gesture button and the horizontal scroll wheel. Doubling as a thumb pad, the gesture button triggers a series of shortcuts when you press down and glide the mouse in any direction. Personally, I mapped the "Hold + Move down" gesture to display all active windows, while a "Hold + Move left" switches applications, allowing me to navigate between multiple full-screen tasks quickly.

My only criticism with the gesture button is how awkwardly the contact point is positioned. It's along the outer line of the base, so my thumb has to shift to the edge of the mouse -- instead of just pressing down from where it's normally situated -- to trigger any gesture.

The horizontal scroll wheel also supports multi-functional actions. Besides scrolling from left to right, it can zoom in and out of pages, adjust volume levels, or even be assigned to keyboard shortcuts like "Ctrl + C" and "Ctrl + V". If you're more about minimalism, then a setting for "Nothing" exists, too.

Also: How Logitech reinvented the scroll wheel with the MX Master 3

The bottom of the MX Master 3S fields four skates, a Bluetooth/LogiBolt toggle, the Easy-Switch button, and the mouse sensor. June Wan/ZDNet

The second marginal upgrade with the MX Master 3S is its new 8,000 DPI optical sensor (up from 4,000). DPI, or dots per inch, is a metric for mouse accuracy. The higher the value, the more granular a cursor parses through pixels. Hi-res and/or ultra-wide monitors benefit the most from an 8K sensor, requiring only the slightest mouse movement to navigate from edge to edge. While I'm more akin to the 1,200 to 1,600 DPI range, the added sensitivity should aid professionals who need to be pixel-perfect, like in graphics design or photo editing.

Also: Best 4K monitors: For high-resolution graphics

On the bottom of the mouse is a combination of four skates and a Darkfield high precision sensor. In tandem, the MX Master 3S can glide effortlessly on my cloth mouse pad, and won't have trouble working on glass surfaces, too. There's also an Easy-Switch button that lets you toggle the connection between devices (up to three). The placement is a bit puzzling, as having to flip the mouse around just to change the output isn't as seamless as "Easy-Switch" makes it out to be.

And finally, the MX Master 3S supports Logitech's modernized and more-secure Logi Bolt receiver. (It also supports Bluetooth Low Energy, if you're not about the dongle life.) With the included receiver, which is USB-A, the 3S can connect to Windows 10 or later, macOS 10.15 or later, Chrome OS, and Linux. I wish Logitech would've included a USB-C plug for older MacBooks, tablets, and phones, though. Or, at least, a USB-A to USB-C converter. Still, Logi Bolt works like a charm, functioning as a centralized receiver for owners of other compatible Logitech hardware.

Software

Logi Options+ is the latest companion software for Logitech peripherals and one that greatly enhances the functionality of the MX Master 3S. Within, you can program various buttons on the mouse down to a per-app basis. For example, my forward and back keys can do just that in a browser, but function as redo and undo when I'm in Adobe Premiere Pro. Mastering the customizable buttons alone should improve your productivity significantly.

You can also adjust the sensitivity of the vertical and horizontal scroll wheels and pointer speed. By default, the pointer speed dialer is displayed by the percentage. To take advantage of the new sensor or tweak the cursor by DPI value, there's a toggle to "Extend sensor range to 8K DPI". That way, you know for certain what DPI setting suits your workflow.

June Wan/ZDNet

Logi Options+ is also where you can set up and manage Flow, Logitech's multi-device control feature. It's similar to Apple's Universal Control, allowing you to seamlessly move your mouse cursor from desktop to laptop, or any combination of the two. This feature is only compatible with Windows and macOS devices and requires all computers involved to have Logi Options+ installed. The most impressive thing about Flow is that you can copy and paste text, images, or files from one device, move the mouse to the other, and paste like usual. It's quite magical and elevates the MX Master experience.

Also: Logitech MX Mechanical review: A perfect MX Master 3S companion

Battery

After two weeks of usage, my MX Master 3S review unit is rated at 81% battery. That's pretty close to Logitech's estimate of 70-day battery life and similar in performance to the MX Master 3. When low, the mouse supports USB-C fast charging, which Logitech says a one-minute top-up should yield three hours of usage. I've also found that you can simultaneously charge the 3S while using it wirelessly. That's more of a last resort behavior, of course.

Bottom line





The MX Master 3S is exactly that: an iterative upgrade to the already remarkable MX Master 3. By retaining the same form factor and price as its predecessor, Logitech is banking on upgrades like "Quiet Click" switches, Logi Bolt connection, and a heightened 8K DPI sensor to attract new users and loyalists, alike. At $99, the MX Master 3S is not the cheapest mouse on the market. But for its unique productivity features and extensive software support, there's no better option for the money.

Alternatives to consider

If you adore everything about the MX Master 3S except for its less-tactile switches, then the MX Master 3 is the best alternative. As mentioned in the review, the form factor, programmable buttons, USB-C charging, and Logi Options+ features are still present on this mouse. And with the launch of the 3S, you can expect a decent price-drop from third-party retailers.

Like the MX Master 3S, the Razer Pro Click was built with productivity in mind. The mouse has an overachieving 16,000 DPI sensor, doubling the sensitivity of the 3S, can pair up to four devices, has eight programmable buttons, and is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. The two caveats with this mouse are the Micro-USB support (not USB-C) and 400 hours of battery life (versus the 3S's 1,680).

The Logitech Lift Vertical offers a similar "Quiet Click" experience as the MX Master 3S and arguably better ergonomics for left-handed users. Being a vertical mouse, the grip forces your hand and arm to be at a more natural position, preventing pronation and fatigue. The Lift Vertical promises to last an impressive 24 months per cycle with a single AAA battery.