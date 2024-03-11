'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This one accessory can turn your Mac Mini or Studio into a 'pro' machine
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Satechi Hub & Stand With NVMe SSD Enclosure is available from Amazon for $99.
- A perfect fit for the Mac Mini and Mac Studio, and it makes adding storage a breeze.
- The USB-A ports will not charge iPads or support CD readers.
Imagine significantly upgrading your computer by plugging in a cable and gaining access to a handful of data and storage ports with no need to open up the system. Sounds pretty cool, right?
Well, if you own a Mac Mini or Mac Studio, then your dreams are about to become reality, because this is exactly what the Satechi Hub & Stand With NVMe SSD Enclosure allows you to do.View at Amazon
Satechi Hub & Stand With NVMe SSD Enclosure features
- Ports:
1x USB-C 3.2 - up to 10Gbps
1x USB-A 3.2 - up to 10Gbps
2x USB-A 3.0 up to 5Gbps
3.5mm audio jack
1 x microSD/SD card readers - UHS-I
1x NVMe/M.2 SATA SSD enclosure (drive not included)
- Drive speeds:
NVMe up to 10Gbps, M.2 SATA up to 6Gbps
- Compatibility:
Mac Mini - M2/M2 Pro 2023, M1 2020
Mac Studio – 2023, 2022
- Color: Silver
First, let's start with the design.
Designed to seamlessly integrate with your Mac Mini or Mac Studio, the Stand & Hub connects effortlessly to the computer using a single USB-C cable at the back of the hub. This thoughtful design not only saves on desk space – the Mac Mini or Mac Studio sits on top of the hub – but also simplifies your workspace for a cleaner look. Additionally, its ingenious construction includes raised mounting brackets for a sturdy fit and strategically-placed vents to enhance airflow, ensuring your device stays cool and performs at its best.
On the front of the hub is an array of ports, which are easily accessible and add additional functionality to the Mac Mini or Mac Studio setup. There are microSD and SD card slots, It includes one USB-A 3.2 port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Note that the USB-A ports will not charge iPads or support CD readers. Satechi recommends connecting one bus-powered device at a time.
But it doesn't end there.
On the inside of the unit there's an M.2 SSD enclosure compatible with both NVMe and SATA SSDs. The slot will accommodate 2242, 2260, and 2280 drives.
The unit comes with a screwdriver and a fixing screw for the drive, but you do have to add your own drive. For this hub, I recommend the Crucial P3 Plus NVMe M.2 SSD line, which has capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB, designed for a myriad of needs.
ZDNET's buying advice
For $99, plus the cost of whatever SSD you choose to kit it out with, the Satechi Hub & Stand With NVMe SSD Enclosure represents amazing value for money. It combines style and function, and it is exceptionally well made, as one would expect from a product made by Satechi.
This makes it the perfect buy for professionals who use a variety of different external storage devices, and need extra ports without sacrificing desk space. Easy access to quickly and easily add internal storage also eliminates the need to open the Mac up.
To top it all off, it's a good value. Bumping the internal storage of a Mac Mini from 256GB to 2TB (the largest option available) would cost $800. But this hub, along with a decent quality 2TB drive, will only cost you about $220.