Here's a deal for those of us who are working from home: a top-notch printer and scanner combination with a massive discount.
The Epson WorkForce Pro wireless all-in-one printer typically retails for just under $200. However, Best Buy is offering $120 off, or 60%, lowering the cost to only $80. There's also a way to save a further $30 if you trade in your old printer.
The Epson WF-3820 WorkForce Pro wireless all-in-one printer is a solid option if you work remotely or on a hybrid basis. The WF-3820 is designed for "high volume print environments," according to Epson, and can produce 21 (black) or 11 (color) prints per minute with instant-dry inks. Furthermore, the wireless printer contains a scanner, mobile device connectivity, a 2.7-inch color touchscreen, a 250-sheet capacity, and auto two-sided printing.
If this discount isn't enough, Best Buy also has a trade-in promotion you can take advantage of for even more money off. The Epson recycling program includes printers and scanners, with old devices traded in being worth between $30 and $50.
With the right trade-in, you could save an additional $30, bringing the cost down to only $50.
