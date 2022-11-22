The perfect $16 USB-C tester for your repair kit (and how to use it)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're thinking about taking your tech toolbox beyond screwdrivers and pry tools, then a tool that I recommend adding to your arsenal is a USB port tester.
And as ports are making the shift away from USB-A to USB-C, I recommend going for a USB-C port tester.
The MakerHawk Type-C USB-C meter tester can cover everything you can throw at it, which is why it's become my test meter of choice for a whole host of applications.
Also: Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that
I like that the power range of this meter goes up to 150W because this easily covers modern 100W USB-C chargers (a number of my older USB-C meters didn't do this), and having a ceiling of 150W also means that this meter can work with Apple's 140W USB-C MagSafe charger for the newer M1 and M2 powered MacBooks.
Also: The 5 best MagSafe accessories
Another feature that I really like about this meter is that there's only one button. It's simple to use, especially compared to some meters that feel like they are needlessly complicated or just badly designed. Instructions for these meters are never the best (if you get any in your language to begin with), so having a meter that's easy to use makes all the difference.
I also like the colorful LCD display that shows me all the information I need to see without having to page through endless screens. However, the text is on the small side, so bear that in mind if this is something that might be a difficulty for you.
I've tested the accuracy of the meter, and the error range seems to be well below 5%, which -- for me -- is perfectly acceptable.
And all this for a price of $16. Yes, $16. This makes the MakerHawk Type-C USB-C meter tester a total steal.
So, what do I use USB testers for?
Loads of stuff. Here are just a few things I use it for:
It's a really versatile tool, and one that can be used to test and diagnose all sorts of issues.
Also: This tiny USB-C charger packs a lot of power
The MakerHawk USB-C meter is one of my main go-to devices for testing and diagnosing problems. And at only $16, that's cheaper than a decent set of screwdrivers.