/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

This tiny USB-C charger packs a lot of power

The Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C charger is hard to beat.
adrian-kingsley-hughes
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Ugreen Nexode 45W Dual USB C charger on a patterned desk mat.

Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C charger.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

While it's great to have a big desktop charger that will charge up and power a raft of devices, sometimes portability is more desirable than power.

ZDNET Recommends

But you don't have to choose one over the other. With the Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger, you can have both.

The Nexode 45W charger is another in a line of chargers from Ugreen that makes use of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology

The switch from silicon technology to GaN allows manufacturers to create smaller, more efficient chargers that are capable of outputting more power and yet remain cooler.

Also: The 6 best MagSafe battery packs

Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger tech specs

USB-C output

Single port: C1/C2：5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max. PPS：3.3-11V/4.05A
Dual ports: C1+C2：PD25W+PD20W/ PD20W+PD25W

Fast-charging protocols

PD3.0，PPS，QC4+(QC4.0/QC3.0)，FCP，AFCApple 5V2.4A，BC1.2

Max output

45W max

Multiple protections

Over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, over-temperature

Material

L94-V0 PC fireproof shell with texture, scratch, and wear resistance

Input

100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 1.2A Max

Size

1.57 x 1.57 x 1.93 inches

Weight

3.46 ounces

Packed into a charger small enough to slip into a pocket is enough simultaneous power to charge two iPhones, or fast-charge the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (taking the battery from zero to 55% in 30 minutes) at 45W, or even power a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro

Yes, it might be small, and output 100W less than the charger that ships with Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, but this charger can keep that powerhouse of a laptop running.

Power info of MacBook Pro.

Yes, it can charge a 16-inch M1-powered MacBook Pro.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

When using a single USB-C port, the charger outputs a maximum of 45W (up to 20W from one port and a maximum of 25W from the other port when using both). 

For such a small charger, that's a lot of power.

Also: Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. How to avoid that

And yes, you read that right, it's a dual USB-C charger, so there's no legacy USB-A port here. This might have been a dealbreaker once, but now USB-C is everywhere, and USB-A is fading fast from people's memories.

Temperature of Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W dual-USB-C charger.

The temperature stays low even under full load.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And it is small. Thanks to the miniaturization that GaN technology allows, this charger is 36% smaller than silicon-based 45W chargers. Its size is perfect for travel and for those who just want to have a more minimalist setup.

Also: The 5 best international phone charger adapters for travel 

No cable is included, but for a charger that comes in at under $40, this is not a surprise to me. And most people have all the cables they need these days anyway.

Being able to get 45W out of a charger this small, and have it run efficiently at a temperature that feels safe, is something that I get excited about (I know, maybe I should get out more). Given the price tag of $39.99, it's hard to beat the Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger.

Featured reviews

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how
Google Pixel Car Crash Detection

Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how

Kindle Scribe vs ReMarkable 2 Tablet: Digitize your notes
remarkable-2.jpg

Kindle Scribe vs ReMarkable 2 Tablet: Digitize your notes

XeroLinux could be the most beautiful Linux desktop on the market
The default XeroLinux desktop.

XeroLinux could be the most beautiful Linux desktop on the market