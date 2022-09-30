This tiny USB-C charger packs a lot of power

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While it's great to have a big desktop charger that will charge up and power a raft of devices, sometimes portability is more desirable than power.
But you don't have to choose one over the other. With the Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger, you can have both.
The Nexode 45W charger is another in a line of chargers from Ugreen that makes use of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology.
The switch from silicon technology to GaN allows manufacturers to create smaller, more efficient chargers that are capable of outputting more power and yet remain cooler.
USB-C output
Single port: C1/C2：5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/2.25A, 45W Max. PPS：3.3-11V/4.05A
Fast-charging protocols
PD3.0，PPS，QC4+(QC4.0/QC3.0)，FCP，AFCApple 5V2.4A，BC1.2
Max output
45W max
Multiple protections
Over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit, over-temperature
Material
L94-V0 PC fireproof shell with texture, scratch, and wear resistance
Input
100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 1.2A Max
Size
1.57 x 1.57 x 1.93 inches
Weight
3.46 ounces
Packed into a charger small enough to slip into a pocket is enough simultaneous power to charge two iPhones, or fast-charge the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (taking the battery from zero to 55% in 30 minutes) at 45W, or even power a 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro.
Yes, it might be small, and output 100W less than the charger that ships with Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, but this charger can keep that powerhouse of a laptop running.
When using a single USB-C port, the charger outputs a maximum of 45W (up to 20W from one port and a maximum of 25W from the other port when using both).
For such a small charger, that's a lot of power.
And yes, you read that right, it's a dual USB-C charger, so there's no legacy USB-A port here. This might have been a dealbreaker once, but now USB-C is everywhere, and USB-A is fading fast from people's memories.
And it is small. Thanks to the miniaturization that GaN technology allows, this charger is 36% smaller than silicon-based 45W chargers. Its size is perfect for travel and for those who just want to have a more minimalist setup.
No cable is included, but for a charger that comes in at under $40, this is not a surprise to me. And most people have all the cables they need these days anyway.
Being able to get 45W out of a charger this small, and have it run efficiently at a temperature that feels safe, is something that I get excited about (I know, maybe I should get out more). Given the price tag of $39.99, it's hard to beat the Ugreen Nexode Mini 45W Dual USB-C Charger.