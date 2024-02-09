Beth Mauder/ZDNET

If you've been on the hunt for a powerful robot vacuum, the time to buy is now. The Roomba s9+ is currently on sale for $600, which is a fantastic price for a powerful, capable, and intelligent machine from the robot vacuum giant iRobot. It isn't Roomba's latest and greatest model, the Roomba Combo j9+, but that doesn't discount how easily this robot can map your home, suction up all of your dirt and debris, and keep your floors looking dirt-free.

The Roomba s9+ stands out among its competitors because of it's "D" shaped design, which gives it the ability to better fit into the corners of your home. The Clean Base is slim, slimmer than most other models. This ensures the robot is less of an eye sore and won't take up too much space in your home. The dual multi-surface rubber brushes are 40% larger than its predecessor and help to pick up anything in its way. But rest assured, the AI technology intelligently works to avoid common household objects such as cords, shoes, and socks.

I love the Roomba s9+ for its ability to intelligently and efficiently clean your home without requiring any supervision. Simply schedule a cleaning job ahead of time or open the app when you're ready to vacuum and you're just a few taps away from clean floors. Saving $400 means you're getting a fantastic deal on one of our favorite robot vacuums from one of our very favorite brands.