This 16-1 Thunderbolt dock is a power user's dream, and it's $70 off on Amazon right now
The shift to thinner and lighter laptops and more streamlined desktop systems means fewer and fewer ports. And while most people are happy with a USB port they can use to connect the odd flash drive, there are some who want -- no, need -- more ports.
A lot more.
If you're one of those people, Satechi has you covered with its new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock that is simply bristling with USB, HDMI and DisplayPorts, along with SD and microSD card readers, an audio jack, and an Ethernet port.
And during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days, you can get it for $70 off of the $349 list price.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock
The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is simply bristling with USB, HDMI and DisplayPorts along with SD and microSD card readers, an audio jack, and an Ethernet port.
Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock specs
- 2x DisplayPort
- 2x HDMI 2.1
- 1x Thunderbolt 4 to host
- 1x USB-C 3.2 10Gbps
- 5x USB-A 3.2 (3x 10Gbps, 2x 5Gbps)
- 1x USB 2.0 for charging up to 7.5W
- SD and Micro SD card slots
- 3.5mm Audio Jack In/Out
- Ethernet 2.5Gbps
- Kensington Lock
- DC 20V main power (included)
- Size: 195 x 105 x 47mm
- Weight: 693 grams
So, who is this aimed at? Well, if you're looking to add more displays to a system, Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is definitely worth taking a look at because it has the ability to add up to four screens at 4K 60Hz resolution.
Now, that "up to" is important because it does come with limitations. Windows PCs support up to four screens in extended mode because it has support for Multi-Stream Transport (MST).
For Mac users, things are a little more limited. Macs that support Single Stream Transport (SST) can output video in extended mode to two screens and mirror the other two. M1 and M2 Macs only support one external monitor, meaning only one single video group can be used at a time with output to one screen in extended mode and one screen in mirror mode.
For the photographer, videographer, and drone operator who needs to offload lots of data really fast, the dock has twin UHS-2 SD and microSD card slots that can be used simultaneously and offer transfer speeds up to 312MB/s.
The dock can also push up to 96W power delivery to your laptop/computer, and two USB ports can also be used to charge phones and tablets, meaning that everything stays powered up and charged.
Built from aircraft-grade quality aluminum with silicone rubber sides, curved edges, and a space gray finish, this will fit on just about any desk. It comes with a rubber stand pad to allow you to orient it vertically or horizontally to best fit your space.
The 16 ports are also divided between the rear and front of the unit, with Satechi choosing to put fewer on the front to minimize clutter and keep your desk looking neat and tidy. Check it out now before it goes back up to full price!