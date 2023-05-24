This $30 circle LED lamp transformed my desk and I love it

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

About a year ago, my wife wanted new nightstand lights for the bedroom loft and placed the burden of finding them on me. That was fine because every so often I strike gold when looking for ways to modernize our surroundings.

The $30 LED bedside lamp I wound up finding was really cool, but she very quickly put the kibosh on them because the light was a bit too "in your face" for a bedroom nightstand.

Well, I liked the lights so much that, on a whim, I set them on my desk to see if they'd be a better fit. Although my office has plenty of light, I always felt my desk was missing something. So, I arranged the lights to the side of each speaker, turned them on, and was immediately in love with the look.

The circular LED doesn't put off a stunning amount of light, but it's just enough to give my desk a fluorescent glow. And, because my keyboard isn't backlit, the lights make it possible for me to work, even if I opt to turn off the overhead LED light panel mounted to the ceiling.

When I showed my wife the new setup, she insisted they remain and I agreed.

Of course, every lighting fixture won't work for every situation, but these LEDs are small enough that they can go just about anywhere. They are corded (you'll also need an adapter if plugging the USB directly into a wall), so you have to deal with placing them near a wall outlet, and they're also only available in white.

When I purposed my lights, they came with a plastic white base. The company has since upgraded the base to metal and wood (which I actually like better). If you search Amazon, you can find a similar light (with a flat base) that comes in black. The upgraded version also includes a dimmer, which mine did not).

The specs

Approximately 12" in diameter (outer measurement)

Material - aluminum

Wattage - 8 watts

10-levels of dimmable brightness

Can be directly connected to USB or with a 5V/2A adapter.

Uses a 2835 model LED chip, which is rated for 30,000 hours and has a normal service life of 13 years (about 6 hours/day).

12-month warranty

As I've mentioned previously, the light that is now available is an upgrade to the version I own.

In the upgraded version, the light can be detached from the base, so you can even place it horizontally for a more artistic effect. I'm often tempted to purchase one of the updated lamps, remove the base, and slip it under my turntable for a dramatic effect.

One thing to keep in mind is the color of the light. If you're looking for a warm, amber glow, this is not the light for you. Although not quite daylight, it's definitely on the cooler side. My preference is for daylight, so I'm just fine with the glow.

My circular light in its regular position. Jack Wallen/ZDNET

This lamp isn't going to make you more productive. But if your desk or nightstands lack ambiance, these make great modern accents to any space. These LED lamps certainly won't light up an entire room, but they do throw enough light to give your office or bedroom a bit of pop. When someone comes into my office for the first time, one thing they never fail to mention is the pair of circular LED desk lamps. I call that a win (with bonus illumination).