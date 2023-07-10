This great Honeywell air purifier is on sale for Prime Day

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Air purifiers have become a necessity in many areas, to filter out particles that cause allergens but also chemicals and toxins, like the smoke from the recent Canadian wildfires. The Honeywell Air Purifier I use in my home is on sale for $99 for Amazon Prime Day -- saving you $56 off the regular price.
This model is meant for medium-sized rooms of up to 155 square feet. There's also a version of the Honeywell Air Purifier for larger rooms of up to 310 square feet that's on sale for $180 (regular price $220).
I chose the Honeywell based on the overwhelmingly positive ratings (it has 4.7 starts on Amazon and over 31,000 reviews), and it's worked well for our home. It's also HEPA certified, and captures up to 99.97% of airborne particles. It's got four air cleaning levels, including Turbo Clean, and can capture dirt, pollen, pet dander, and smoke.
