This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost

Knipex Cobra XS Water Pump Pliers. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.

But ultimately, multitools all fall short in one way or another.

Too bulky. Too uncomfortable to use. Too big. Too small.

Oh, and there's usually a big, locking blade that's largely unnecessary. This is a no-no here in the UK, and also something that's going to result in the tool being confiscated if I accidentally try taking it on a plane.

So, it got me thinking. What is it that I really want from a multitool?

The answer: A decent pair of pliers that grip really well and can clamp down with strong force.

Everything else -- screwdrivers, tin openers, knife, awl, thing for getting stones out of horse's hooves -- I either have as part of my EDC (everyday carry), or I don't really need.

I want a pair of pliers that are compact enough to unobtrusively fit into a pocket, yet strong enough to, well, do what I expect pliers to do.

And I've found what I need.

Knipex Cobra XS Water Pump Pliers.