3 security gadgets I never leave home without

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services.
It only takes a second to be hacked or leak important data.
Drop an unencrypted flash drive (here's an easy-to-use encrypted drive) or plug into the wrong outlet or click on a phishing link in a spam email and you could be in a world of trouble and not even know it.
Also: Flipper Zero: Geeky toy or serious security tool?
While security is important at home and in the office, it's when you're out and about that things can really get dangerous.
But fear not -- here are three security gadgets that give you an advantage over the hackers out there.
It protects against unwanted data transfers from your devices while you're charging them.
How do you know you can trust that cable or charger you're using? Hackers can use modified hardware to hack your devices and steal data or infect your device with malware.
Think you could spot malicious hardware? Think again!
Take a look at the white cable in this smaller picture. Looks innocent, doesn't it? It's not! It's an O.MG Cable by Hak5, and this can be used to attack smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop systems.
Your only chance of spotting something like this is to use a malicious cable detector.
Instead of checking all cables you plug your devices into, plugging in via a data blocker puts a safety air gap between you and malicious devices such as the O.MG Cable. I highly recommend using a data blocker if you use chargers and cables when out and about to protect your devices.
You can get data blockers for USB-A, USB-A-to-USB-C, and USB-C.
A USB security key is a device that allows websites and apps to confirm that you are indeed you, and it forms an extra line of defense between hackers and your data. Think of it as a physical password that you plug into a device (or tap on it, as some security keys also make use of NFC) to gain access. I recommend a YubiKey.
Also: What is Security Keys for Apple ID and why does it matter?
It adds an extra line of defense to your online accounts. Even if hackers get access to your username and password, they'd still need your USB security key to be able to compromise your account.
Your password might end up being compromised, but your USB security key will not.
This secures your data using high-level encryption, and because the encryption is hardware-based, you know for sure that any data stored on the drive is always encrypted.
Also: How to unlock the Flipper Zero hacking tool's true power
There are times when you need to move data about with you, and using a hardware-based encrypted USB flash drive means that your data is fully protected at all times. This means that if you lose your USB flash drive, yes, you're still down the cost of the drive, but you can be confident that the data stored on the drive is locked away forever.
If you're ultra-paranoid, you can even set a USB flash drive like the Apricorn Aegis above to wipe the data after 10 incorrect passcode attempts.