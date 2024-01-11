'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This monster 4-port travel adapter can charge all of your tech, at home or on the go
Travel with a lot of tech, or just need to tame your workspace to make it lass cluttered? This powerful 145W 4-port USB-C charger by Satechi could be perfect for your home, office, home office, or when you're traveling the world.
Also: CES 2024: What's Next in Tech
Equipped with a total of four USB-C PD ports -- two USB-C PD 3.1 and two USB-C PD 3.0 -- this large-capacity GaN charger can easily power up to four devices simultaneously.
Special Feature
The ports are split into two groups, with the first two ports capable of delivering up to 140W of power when one is used, with the second group pushing out a maximum of 45W when only one port is used.
The 145W travel charger features a sleek, lightweight design with a slim profile, and comes with four interchangeable international adapters for the US, UK, EU, and Australia. It also comes with a mesh carry bag so you can take it on your travels.
The next generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology allows the charger to be much more compact that chargers based on older silicon technology, while at the same time pushing out much more power and running cooler even under high loads. This makes it the perfect type of charger for both home use and when on the go.
Also: What is Gallium Nitride (GaN) next-generation charging technology?
The Satechi 145W USB-C 4-Port GaN Travel Charger is available now from Satechi's website for $120, and early bird buyers can get 20% off with the coupon code CES20.