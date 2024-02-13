This palm-sized Thunderbolt 4 dock handled my professional workflow like a beast

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro is available from Amazon for $199

Wide array of ports in a slim-and-light package.



Needs connection to an external adapter for power.

As laptops -- and even desktops -- transition from offering a variety of ports to featuring only a few USB-C ports, professionals and power users increasingly rely on Thunderbolt hubs and docks to expand a single USB-C port into a versatile array of connection possibilities.

Satechi stands out as one of the premier manufacturers of hubs, docking stations and other tech accessories, and the company has outdone itself once again with the Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro features

Ports :

Thunderbolt 4 upstream host port with 96W Power Delivery

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Data Port - up to 10Gbps

3x Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports up to 40 Gbps, 15W

(2x) 4K at 60Hz or (1x) 8K at 30Hz or (1x) 6K on Mac

1x DC 20V Port



: Thunderbolt 4 upstream host port with 96W Power Delivery USB 3.2 Gen 2 Data Port - up to 10Gbps 3x Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports up to 40 Gbps, 15W (2x) 4K at 60Hz or (1x) 8K at 30Hz or (1x) 6K on Mac 1x DC 20V Port Compatibility : Windows 11/10 laptops equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port (Intel Evo Platform), and MacBooks running macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later. Also backward-compatible with USB4.

: Windows 11/10 laptops equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port (Intel Evo Platform), and MacBooks running macOS 11 (Big Sur) or later. Also backward-compatible with USB4. Dimensions : 310mm x 74mm x 18.25mm

: 310mm x 74mm x 18.25mm Weight : 241g

: 241g Also in the box: 28-inch TB4 host cable, AC power adapter, and C5 power cable.

This is one of the thinnest hubs I've used Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Housed in a compact aluminum case no larger than a deck of cards, the Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro packs a powerful punch. It's a fully functional Thunderbolt 4 hub that includes a 96W Power Delivery upstream host port for charging, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port capable of data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, and three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports. These ports support up to 15W of charging power, 40Gbps data transfer rates, and video output of up to 8K to external monitors.

This hub has earned a place in my laptop bag over the past few weeks because I get pro-grade features out of a dock that before wouldn't have been portable at all. When at home or the office, this hub can drive my dual displays and a selection of USB-C devices with ease -- and it looks stylish in the process.

When out and about, I find it small enough to put in my bag along with my laptop, and it replaces my need to carry a separate charger -- the 96W of power it delivers to my MacBook Pro is good enough that I can leave my 140W MacBook Pro charger at home -- and I can connect any number of accessories to my laptop.

I have a no-compromise, professional setup that's portable and will cope with whatever I throw at it.

Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro ports Satechi/ZDNET

It's important to note that Macs equipped with the base model M1, M2, or M3 processors support only one external monitor when connected to this hub. This limitation is crucial for users to consider when planning their workspace setup with these specific Mac models.

Thunderbolt hubs tend to get warm during operation, especially when charging devices or transferring data. This Thunderbolt 4 Hub is no exception; it does warm up under use. However, based on my experience, the hub safely and effectively dissipates heat. The hub's specifications list standard operating temperatures as 86-122°F (30-50°C), and my testing confirms these figures to be accurate.

The only drawback I can see is its rather bulky power supply, which makes the package less convenient for travel. However, this is a necessary compromise. The laws of physics dictate that to achieve 96W of Power Delivery upstream and ensure all other ports are adequately powered, a substantial power supply is required. It's something that simply cannot be altered without sacrificing performance.

If you want a hub that doesn't need a power supply, you're going to need a lesser dock, something along the lines of the Satechi Dual USB C Docking Station.

ZDNET's buying advice

Hubs have become an essential tool for maximizing the functionality of laptops and desktops alike, playing a pivotal role in enhancing productivity, especially for those of us constantly on the move. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro stands out as a particularly attractive option, combining high performance with exceptional portability. Sure, it relies on a power supply, which means it will need access to an AC outlet whenever it's used. However, for the hub to deliver substantial power, this requirement is unavoidable.

For those in search of a dock that doesn't compromise on power or portability, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Hub Slim Pro merits serious consideration.