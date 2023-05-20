/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office

Why you need a batteryless jump starter (and how it works)

Unlike many jump starters on the market, this one doesn't need to be regularly charged. Here's how it works.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
A batteryless jumpstarter

A batteryless jump starter is maintenance-free and needs no charging prior to use.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Car troubles strike when you least expect them, and the three most common reasons to call a tow truck or roadside assistance are a flat battery, a flat tire, or no fuel.

When it comes to a flat battery, numerous jump starters exist that you can attach to the battery to give it a boost to get your car going. One of my favorite brands is Noco, and the company offers a range of jump starters -- from small to enormous.

Also: This is the ultimate iPhone car charger, and I just fixed its biggest problem

The only catch to these jump starters is that you have to keep them charged up. And if the jump starter happens to be flat itself when you need to use it, it can take hours to charge up to the point where it will in turn fire up a vehicle.

This is where batteryless jump starters come into play. 

Rezervo RZ-550 Batteryless Jumpstarter,

ZDNET RECOMMENDS

Rezervo RZ-550 Batteryless Jump Starter

Unlike traditional jump starters that require a charge before jump-starting a car, this Rezervo Batteryless Jump Starter only requires a quick charge from a weak battery to get the car started.

View at Amazon

Rezervo Batteryless Jump Starter features

  • Easy to use.
  • Maintenance free.
  • No prior charging is required, with years of shelf life.
  • Charges in about two minutes.
  • Short circuit and reverse polarity protect against damage if connected to the wrong terminal.
  • Features impact-resistant design.
  • Can operate on a wide range of temperatures, from -30°F to 140°F (-34C° to 54°C).
  • Starts cars, trucks, boats, RVs, ATVs, and other 12V gas engines.
  • There are three ways the jump starter can be charged up: Connect it to the dead battery (takes about 100 seconds); connect to the 12V socket using the supplied cable (about 180 seconds); connects using USB (5V 2A) (about 50 minutes).

Note: The branding on my batteryless jump starter is different from the one linked below, but the specs are comparable.

Instead of having a battery, these use components called ultracapacitors, and rather than needing to be charged before firing up a vehicle, these can be charged up from the car's flat battery in a matter of minutes.

Also: The best portable jump starters to keep your vehicle juiced

Yes, you read that right. It draws the power it needs from the flat battery. (Note the difference between a flat battery and a dead battery: A flat battery has used up all its charge but can be jumpstarted and will continue to work properly once charged. A dead battery has no residual charge left and therefore cannot be jumpstarted.)

Also: Is this the ultimate wireless car charger? My iPhone tells me yes

You connect the batteryless jump starter to the flat battery, wait while the ultracapacitors draw tiny amounts of power from the flat battery, boost it, and feed it back into the battery to start the vehicle.

Instructions for using the batteryless jump starter are printed on the unit

Instructions for using the batteryless jump starter are printed on the unit

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And it really is that simple to use -- everything you need to know is printed on the jump starter.

Also: The best car gadgets, according to auto and tech experts

Connect the red to positive, marked with a +, black to negative, marked with a - (there are protections built into the jump starter in case you connect it the wrong way), press the ON button to charge up the ultracapacitors, wait for the two green lights to come on and you're ready. (On diesel systems with glow plugs, press the GLOW button to change the way the jump starter delivers the power.)

Ready to jumo start the vehicle!

Ready to jump start the vehicle!

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Now try starting the vehicle. It's that easy!

I like these batteryless jump starters a lot, and while I've yet to have a flat battery, I've used mine to quickly and safely jump-start a lot of other people's vehicles.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

This $180 Android tablet is capable of things my iPad Pro can only dream of

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's what you need to know

Colorful fintech data concept

ChatGPT outperforms money managers, as Americans flock to AI for investing advice