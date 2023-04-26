Is this the ultimate wireless car charger? My iPhone tells me yes

ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless in-car charger Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Sometimes I test a product that I think I'm not going to like, but then it surprises me and even becomes a favorite gadget of mine.

This is what happened with the ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless car charger.

I had a couple of concerns about this charger.

First, I've had bad experiences using MagSafe magnetic wireless chargers in the car. I live in rural Wales, U.K., where my daily driver is a truck. The combination of the truck and rough roads means that MagSafe car chargers become unreliable, with the phone moving or falling off the charger.

My second concern involves the mounting mechanism. This charger is clipped to the car's vent, and I've had these fall off at inopportune times. Again, rough roads don't help, especially when combined with the large size and weight of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

But this ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless car charger is excellent in pretty much every way.

ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless in-car charger tech specs

Compatibility : iPhone 14/13/12 Series (for other handsets, use the ESR HaloLock Universal Magnetic Ring

: iPhone 14/13/12 Series (for other handsets, use the Charging : Fast charging

: Fast charging Magnet strength : 3,000g of holding force when paired with a MagSafe or HaloLock case, 1,400g on bare iPhone

: 3,000g of holding force when paired with a MagSafe or HaloLock case, 1,400g on bare iPhone Cooling fan : Yes

: Yes Mounting: Vent mounting

First, the magnetic connection between the iPhone's MagSafe magnets and that of the charger is excellent. It clamps in place with what ESR claims is 3,000g of holding force when paired with a MagSafe or HaloLock case. I've been testing this with a Quad Lock MagSafe case and found the strength of the magnet to be nothing short of amazing.

The phone can be attached vertically or horizontally, depending on your needs.

I have no problems or complaints whatsoever about this.

Next, the vent clamp.

This is truly inspired, and makes use of a long, strong clip that wraps around a vent blade, and a stability bar that keeps the mount from going anywhere. The stability bar distributes the weight of the phone so it's not hanging off a single vent blade.

The tilt is adjusted using a finger nut, which makes it easy to adjust the position of the iPhone. Once you tighten this finger nut, the charger (and the attached iPhone) isn't going anywhere.

The vent clamp is the best I've tested. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

When connected to a car charger, the charger waits for an iPhone to be connected before firing up a cooling fan and activating the cool-blue LED lighting.

Note the cool blue LED lighting. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The fan draws air over the wireless charger to dissipate the heat generated by the charging process.

Diagram shows the cooling fan drawing air over the wireless charging module. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

But does the cooling work?

You bet it does!

The cooling fan is very effective. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The sun's been out lately and I'd started to notice that my old in-car charger was overheating, which in turn was overheating my iPhone and interrupting the charging.

I've had none of these issues with the HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless in-car charger. The fan does a good job of keeping the charger cool no matter what the weather. And I've pushed it hard to test it -- really hard, going so far as to direct the car's heating over the charger.

This cooling system is extremely effective.

And here's another bonus: The charger comes with comprehensive, easy-to-follow instructions.

The ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless car charger comes with clear, easy-to-follow instructions. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost wireless in-car charger kit is an absolutely fantastic way to keep your iPhone charged up while you're driving. It's by far the best that I've tested (and I've tested a lot).

It's so good, in fact, that I've switched to using it as my daily driver. That's the best recommendation I can give this awesome product.