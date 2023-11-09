Gmail's new chat-like redesign on Android makes it easier to reply to all your emails

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you've ever avoided answering an email because you didn't have time to type out a full response, a new Gmail redesign for Android could help.

In the new Gmail design, currently in testing, you'll be able to reply as soon as you read an email -- without clicking to another window.

Also: How to send password-protected emails in Gmail

At present, replying to an email involves scrolling to the bottom of the message, choosing from the reply, reply all, or forward buttons at the bottom, and typing out a response (or using one of the emoji responses rolled out last month).

But a new UI redesign introduces a chat-like interface that makes responding easier and faster. Instead of the traditional reply buttons, the new design shows a chat-style bubble at the bottom of the message.

There's an option to choose reply type (reply, reply all, or forward) and to edit recipients, plus a small send button to the right of the bubble and a paperclip button appears to the left to attach files. Tapping the bubble opens up a full keyboard to type a response. The original email is shown above the button if you need to reference it.

Also: How Google's AI Bard helped me fix a Gmail technical problem

If you'd like to go back to the traditional interface, it can easily be expanded by tapping the arrow to the right of the bubble.

It was just a few months ago that Google introduced a "Help Me Write" feature for Gmail that actually uses AI to compose an email. Like other AI chat programs, it asks for a prompt of what you want the message to say and spits out a response.

The redesign hasn't received a wide rollout yet (it wasn't available on two devices I tested), and Google hasn't made any mention of a timeline for a full rollout. Once it is fully deployed though, the quick response will be the default option.