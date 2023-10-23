Google Meet's new touchup feature will give you a quick makeover for your meeting

Google

If you've ever worried about how you look on a video call, Google Meet is now able to give you a quick makeover.

In a Google Workspace announcement, the company introduced a new portrait touch-up feature that's currently rolling out to mobile devices. Two different portrait modes are available. Each one provides a different level of tooth whitening, skin smoothing, and under-eye lightening.

"Subtle" naturally, gives what Google calls "very light: complexion smoothing, under eye lightening, and eye whitening." "Smoothing" mode gives "slightly more complexion smoothing, under eye lightening, and eye whitening."

Aside from simply improving how you look under normal circumstances, Google suggests using this feature if you're heading into a meeting straight from a workout, if you're recovering from illness, or if you're tired and jet-lagged from a long trip. In short, you can use it any time you feel like you might not be looking your best.

Meet already has a noise canceling feature that takes away unwanted background sounds as well as an adjustment for low light that makes it easier to see you. However, this is the first time a Meet feature changes a person's appearance.

A similar feature has been present on Zoom for some time now.

This feature will be turned off by default and will require users to turn it on to use. To utilize it, you'll need to either be in a meeting or in the green room. Tap your screen, then "More" and then "Settings." Under the "Appearance," tab, choose one of the touch-up settings.

Portrait touch-up should be available on desktop by the end of the year, and all mobile users should have access by Oct. 28. It's available to all users, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One and Google Workspace. It's not available to those using personal Google accounts.