How to add conditional formatting to a Google Sheets drop-down list (and why you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Adding a drop-down list in Google Sheets is a simple trick that can make it exponentially easier for collaborators to fill in data from a handy list of options (instead of having to type everything manually). This can also prevent users from entering the wrong information into a critical field in your spreadsheet.
Also: How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets
You can use another nifty trick to help make these cells stand out once a collaborator has made a section. That trick is called Conditional Formatting.
Simply stated, conditional formatting formats a cell based on specific conditions. In the example I will show you, the conditional formatting will add a background color to a cell based on the color chosen from the drop-down. For instance, if the color red is chosen from the drop-down, the background color for that cell will automatically be, you guessed it, red.
Of course, you aren't limited to only adding colors to your cells, as you can also use other (basic) formatting, such as bold, italics, underline, strikethrough, and change the color of the text.
Conditional formatting also allows you to apply the formatting based on several conditions, such as:
You can add a single rule or even multiple rules to your conditional formatting.
Let's see how this is done.
Remember, in the tutorial for adding drop-down lists, we created a list of the following colors:
Now we're going to use conditional formatting to set the cell's background color based on the color chosen. So, if a collaborator chooses green from the drop-down, the cell background color will be set to green.
Simple.
Select the cell that contains the drop-down and then click Format > Conditional formatting.
Upon clicking conditional formatting, you'll see a new sidebar on the right side of the window.
Click + Add another rule to open the Rule editor.
In the Value or formula area, type green and then select the color green from the color picker.
Now the rule is ready. Continue to create more rules until you have one for each color in your drop-down.
Now, when a user selects a color from the drop-down, the background color will automatically change based on the condition.
And that, my fellow Google Sheets users, is how you add conditional formatting to a drop-down list. You're not limited to drop-downs for this feature, as you can apply it to any type of call (and even a range of cells). Enjoy the fresh taste of automated formatting.