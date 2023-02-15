How to add a drop down list in Google Sheets

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Are you a regular Google Sheets user? If so, adding drop-down lists to your workflow could save you a lot of time. This is especially true if you're building a spreadsheet that requires selecting from several options over and over. It's one thing if you have to type something a couple of times, but when you have to type those same items repeatedly, that repetition adds up.
Also: How to add conditional formatting to a Google Sheets drop-down list
Or maybe you're sharing the new Sheet with other users, and you want to limit or simplify the data entry process as much as possible.
Ergo… drop-downs.
Creating a drop-down in Google Sheets is actually much easier than you might think, thanks to a handy, built-in GUI. Let me show you two different methods for taking care of this handy task.
Also: What is Google Bard? Here's everything you need to know
And thus, without further ado, let's get to creating.
The only thing you'll need to follow along is a Google account and the ability to create a new Sheet within either Google Drive or Google Docs. That's it, let's get to work.
Since writing this piece, Google has made adding drop downs even easier than it used to be.
If you right-click a cell in your Google sheet, you'll see an option labeled Dropdown. Click that.
A sidebar will open at the right side of the window, where you can add the options that will appear in the drop down. Make sure to name each option, select a color for it, and click Add Another Item to add to the list.
If you expand the Advanced Options section, you can enable help text, act on invalid data, and change the display style for the drop down.
After configuring the drop down, click Done and it's ready to use.
Log into your Google Account and head to Google Drive. Click New > Google Sheets to create the spreadsheet.
Click on the cell in the spreadsheet you want to house the drop-down, then click Data > Data Validation.
In the Data Validation window, you'll want to select List of Items from the Criteria drop-down and then enter the items (separated by a comma) in the text field to the right of that.
You might also check the box associated with Show Validation Help Text, as that will give the user help; should they input invalid data, they will get a warning.
After configuring your drop down list, click Save to save the information.
After creating the drop down list, it'll appear in a sheet with a downward-pointing arrow. All a user has to do is click the drop down and select from the options you've made available (Figure 3).
You might also consider adding a cell either above or directly to the left of the drop down and add content to that new cell indicating what the drop down is used for.
And that's all there is to adding a drop down list in Google Sheets. And here you thought it was going to be a complicated task. Next time around, we'll learn how to add conditional formatting to your drop-down lists for even more spreadsheet fun.