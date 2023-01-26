/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Work Life Productivity

How to add multiple keyboards to the Gmail web app

If you need to use different languages for different email recipients, Gmail has you covered with the Input Tools option.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Kelsey Adams
A laptop loading Gmail
StackCommerce

Do you communicate with different people using different languages? You might have a bilingual family, or have contacts in America, Japan, and Germany and interact with them in their respective country's languages. 

See also

When you go to email those contacts, how do you switch between languages? If Gmail is your email client of choice, the task is actually far easier than you think.

And given that Gmail supports a very wide range of languages, the chances are good that whatever you need is available. Given that Gmail supports everything from Afrikaans to Zulu, it's highly unlikely there's a language that's not there (although, sadly, you won't find Klingon available… maybe someday).

Also: How Android users can FaceTime with iPhone users

If this sounds like something that could save you a lot of time and frustration, read on -- you'll be surprised at how easy it is to add a new language keyboard to Gmail.

Requirements

The only thing you'll need for this is a valid Gmail account. This can be either on the free or paid version of Google Workspaces, as the feature is available to both.

Adding a new language to Gmail

1. Log in to Google

The first thing to do is log in to your Google account. Once you've done that, head over to the web app version of Gmail

2. Open Input Tools Settings

Click the keyboard icon near the upper right corner of the Gmail web UI. From the resulting drop-down, click Input Tools Settings.

The Gmail Input Tools menu showing language options

Selecting a different language from the Input Tools drop-down.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

3. Add a new language

Scroll through the list in the left pane until you find the language you need to add. Select it and then click the right-pointing arrow in the center to add it to the list of available languages. You can add as many languages as you need.

The Gmail Input Tools configuration window

Add as many languages as you need.

Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Order your languages

No matter what language is at the top of your Input Tools list, it will not override the default language set for Gmail. However, you can make your life a bit easier by moving the secondary language you use the most to the top of the list. To do this, select the language in the right pane and then click the Up arrow to move it up. You can arrange the languages into any order you need, placing those you use the most near the top.

Also: How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet

Once you've finished adding and ordering your languages, click OK to dismiss the Input Tools window.

Using the language selection tool

Say you want to compose an email to one of your Japanese contacts. To do that, click Compose to create the email and then click the keyboard icon to reveal the language selector drop-down. Select Japanese from the list and start typing your email. Once you've composed and sent the email, be sure to go back to the keyboard drop-down and select your primary language again.

Also: How to change your Gmail inbox layout and why you might want to

And that's all there is to using the Input Tools feature in Gmail. If you regularly email people in other countries who don't speak your native tongue or want to write in more than one language for another reason, this can be a boon to your ability to communicate.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

yann-lecun-at-collectivei-jan-2023.png

ChatGPT is 'not particularly innovative,' and 'nothing revolutionary', says Meta's chief AI scientist

Placeholder product image alt text

The best AI writers: ChatGPT and other interesting alternatives to try

A robot texting on a smartphone in space

How to get started using ChatGPT