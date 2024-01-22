'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to add quick access to downloads in Opera so you can locate files faster
Opera has been my default browser for a while now. I download a lot of files, but don't always have time to open the file manager, navigate to Downloads, and search for the file. When I need to open files quickly, I always turn to Opera.
The reason for this approach is that Opera makes it easy to locate and open files. You probably already know that you can click the Downloads button in the top toolbar and see a list of your most recently viewed downloads. If you don't see the file listed, you can always click the Show More button at the bottom of the popup menu, which will open the Opera Downloads page in a new tab.
You can always just open a new tab and type opera:downloads in the address bar, hit 'Enter' on your keyboard, and a page will open to reveal a lengthy list of your downloaded files. From that list, you can search for the file you're looking for, open the file, show the file in the folder it was saved to, and even restart any download that failed to complete.
The Downloads feature is an efficient means of retrieving downloads, no matter how long ago you saved them to your machine.
But for those who like to lessen the number of clicks you make during the day, Opera has made it possible to open the Downloads page even quicker and easier. And once you've learn this trick, you'll be able to open the Downloads page with a single click. Here's how.
How to enable the Downloads feature
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need for this is an updated Opera browser on your machine.
It doesn't matter if you're using Linux, MacOS, or Windows, as the feature is the same across all platforms.
1. Open Sidebar Setup
Right-click on the Opera Sidebar and click Sidebar setup.
2. Add the Downloads feature
From the slide-out configuration window, click the checkbox associated with Downloads to add the feature to the Opera Sidebar. Once you've done that, click outside of the Setup slide-out to dismiss it.
3. Access Downloads
You should now see a Downloads icon in the Sidebar. Click that icon and Downloads will open in a new Opera tab. Locate the download in question, open it, and close the tab when you're finished.
You've now made accessing your downloaded files more efficient. Instead of going directly to your file manager, you can use this feature to open your files faster with fewer clicks.