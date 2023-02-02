What is the Opera Personal news feature and how do you use it?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I mostly use Opera on my desktop. Although I would love to make Firefox my default, it's just so hard to pull myself away from the best tab management on the planet that is found in Opera.
Until Firefox can duplicate what Opera has done with Workspaces, I'll have to remain on the closed-source browser.
But Workspaces isn't the feature I enjoy on Opera. There's another feature that I have been using lately that makes viewing news very simple.
What I like most about Opera Personal news is that I can cobble together the sources I want and, in a single window, scroll through all the headlines from those sources and click to view the articles I want.
This keeps me from having to open site after site to view the news I want or need. It's all about convenience, and it does a great job of it.
Also: How to use Opera's new Pinboard feature (and why you should)
One thing to keep in mind is that not every news source is available to Opera Personal news. Even so, it has a large collection of news to select from. In fact, within about five minutes, I had a collection of 22 news sources to view. It's that simple and convenient.
Let me show you how to access the Opera Personal news feature and how to add sources, so you can view only the news you want from a single point of entry.
The only thing you'll need for this is a running instance of the Opera web browser. That's it. Let's read some news.
The first thing to do is open the Opera web browser on your desktop. If you've not already installed the browser, you can grab an installer from the Opera download page.
Click the red O menu button in the upper left corner and, from the drop-down menu, click News.
On the resulting page, click Add sources in the left pane.
In the search field, type a keyword for the news you want.
Also: Opera Workspaces is tab management perfection
For example, if you want to add tech news sources, type technology in the search field and, from the resulting list, click to add any and all sources you want.
If you don't find what you're looking for, expand the Browse the Catalog section in the bottom half of the window and then expand any of the categories to find a news source you want.
Once you've added all the sources you desire, click My sources in the left pane to reveal all of the news items associated with your saved sources.
Find something you want to read and click on it to open a new tab showing the article in question.
And that's all there is to using the Opera Personal news feature. You can even add ZDNET as a source, so you can quickly see what's been published on the site, along with all of your other sources.
Also: How to use the Opera VPN (and why you should)
I've been using the Opera Personal news feature daily for some time, and it's not only saved me time but also ensured I don't miss all the news that's worth reading.