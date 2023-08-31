'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to add a custom problematic site block list in Opera
Opera does a great job of blocking ads on websites. In fact, it does such a good job that I regularly run into sites that call out the browser to block ads. For the sites I want to view that do make money from ad revenue, I'll add an exception to Opera, so they can be rendered exactly as they should.
For other sites, I want their ads to be blocked. On many occasions, those ads are so intrusive that they make the site almost impossible to view. Either that, or they'll bring my web browser -- and sometimes my desktop -- to a crawl.
Also: Best secure browsers to protect your privacy online
For the most part, Opera's built-in block lists are pretty good. But there are some things that those lists don't prevent, such as annoying popups and other "features" that get in the way of you enjoying content.
One such list is the Fanboy Annoyances list -- and I'm going to show you how to add it.
How to add the Fanboy Annoyances list to Opera
What you'll need: You'll need two things to make this trick work. First, you'll need a running/updated instance of the Opera web browser. Second, you'll need to download the Fanboy Annoyances list (more on that in a bit).
1. Download the Fanboy Annoyances list
The first thing to do is download the Fanboy Annoyances list. To do that, open Opera and head to the Fanboy list site.
Also: How to use Opera's Speed Dial to quickly get to your favorite sites
On that site, right-click the ABP link for View List under Fanboy Annoyances List. Save that file -- it'll be named fanboy-annoyance.txt -- to your hard drive.
2. Open Opera Settings
The fastest way to open Opera Settings to the right section is to type (or copy/paste) opera://settings/adBlockerLists in the Opera address bar.
3. Add the new list
Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the Add button that is associated with Custom Lists.
Also: What is the Opera Personal News feature and how do you use it?
In the resulting popup, click Select a file and then, when the file picker opens, navigate to and double-click the fanboy-annoyance.txt file. That should add the new list to Opera.
You can do the same thing with other lists, such as:
- Fanboy Problematic Websites List
- Fanboy Anti-Facebook Filters
- Fanboy Anti-Cookie Filters
- The filters from Adguard
- Any of the NextDNS blocklists
- Either the OISD small, big, or NSFW list
I wouldn't automatically add all of these lists. Add the first Fanboy list and see how it goes. The chances are pretty good that the Fanboy Annoyances list -- in conjunction with the default Opera lists -- will be enough for you.
Also: How to reset the Opera web browser (and when you should)
And that's how you add a custom ad-block list to Opera. Just remember, some sites make their revenue from ads, so if you have particular sites you want to keep supporting, make sure to add exceptions for them so their ads can be displayed.