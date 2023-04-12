How to automatically enable reading mode for specific sites in MacOS Safari

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The idea behind Reading Mode is simple: To make otherwise busy web pages considerably easier to read. Everyone has experienced those sites before, the ones that often make it hard to read content because of ads, poor layout/design, or simply too many distractions. That's where Reading Mode comes in. By stripping away everything but the content you want, Reading Mode vastly simplifies the experience.
I've often run into sites that render pages nearly impossible to read. Either a poor layout or a plethora of ads drag the web browser to an unresponsive halt so even if the page layout was fine, I still couldn't read what I came for. It's frustrating and often causes me to avoid those sites altogether.
Also: How to turn your favorite sites into web apps (and why)
Thankfully, most web browsers now include Reading Mode as a standard feature, so when you come across a page you want to read but (for whatever reason) can't, you just flip on Reading Mode to get rid of the distractions. Once in Reading Mode, the only thing that displays is the content you want.
With most web browsers, you have to manually turn on Reading Mode case by case. With Safari, however, you can enable certain sites to automatically switch to Reading Mode, so you never have to worry about doing it on a page-by-base basis. I've found this to be a great option, especially for sites that tend to render Safari unusable.
Also: The best browsers for privacy
One thing to keep in mind is that when Reading Mode is enabled for a site, it doesn't automatically switch the entire site. Instead, it will automatically open pages within the site in Reading Mode. However, if an external link directs you to the site you've enabled, the page will automatically open in Reading Mode.
For many, this feature is quite handy. For others, it will be a must-use.
Let me show you how to enable automatic Reading Mode.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need is an updated version of the Safari browser. I'll demonstrate this on a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple Silicon M1 chip.
The first thing to do is open Safari and then open the site you want to add to automatic Reading Mode. One thing to keep in mind is that you can only add sites to automatic Reading Mode that are already open in tabs. If you know there are a number of websites open in tabs, you can select any of those for Reading Mode.
With Safari open, click Safari in the menu bar, and then click Settings.
In the Settings window, click the Websites tab and then click Reader in the left sidebar. You should see a list of currently open tabs, each of which will have a drop-down where you can select either Off or On. Scroll through that list of sites until you find the site you want to enable for automatic Reading Mode.
Also: My favorite keyboard shortcut of all time (and it works on every browser)
Click the drop-down and select On for the site you want to enable. Continue going through the list until you've added all the sites you want to enable. Once you've added a site, it will be listed at the bottom of the pane, under Configured Websites.
Any site you enable for Reading Mode will be stripped of everything but the relevant content (text, images, links, etc.) and nothing more. In this mode, pages are far easier to read and, even better, if you need to print those pages, you won't waste ink printing extraneous elements.
Reading Mode is a great option for anyone who wants a distraction-free experience on a website. If you find the content on particular sites to be overly challenging to consume, let Safari help you out by stripping away everything you don't want.