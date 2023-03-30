How to quickly search Google Calendar for past or future events

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I organize my life with Google Calendar. Instead of adding meetings (which I, thankfully, don't generally have), I use it as my editorial calendar… which is extremely busy.
On any given week, I'll have 25-30 articles scheduled to be written on my calendar. Very often, I find myself having to go through that calendar to check if I've either covered a particular subject or when I wrote something.
There are two routes I could take for locating those topics:
If I'm certain of which week I wrote (or will write) a piece, it's very easy to scroll back and find it. On the other hand, if I am not certain when the piece was (or will be) written, the scrolling method can be less than efficient. That's when I turn to the integrated search tool.
This feature is very easy to use but is often overlooked. And if you have a very busy schedule, it's time you start using it, so you can locate those past or future events.
Let me show you how.
What you need: The only thing you need to use the Calendar search is a valid Google account. Of course, you also need calendar entries to search for. Otherwise, that's it.
The first thing to do is open a web browser and go to calendar.google.com. On that page, you should see a magnifying glass icon near the top right.
Click the magnifying glass icon to open the search bar, which appears at the top of your calendar.
Sure, you could just type your search string in the search bar, but you'd be missing out on its superpower.
Click the drop-down arrow to expand the search bar, where you'll see you can narrow the search parameters to include a specific calendar, keywords, participants, locations, keywords not in the event, and a date range. Once you've filled out any/all criteria, click Search.
As a test, I used the keyword "Linux" for a search. As you can see, the results include any event on my calendar that includes the word Linux (of which there were plenty).
If you click on any one of those entries, it will open a pop-up where you can view all the information, edit, delete, share, duplicate, print, or copy the event.
And that, my fellow Google Calendar users, is how you can easily locate an event on your extremely busy calendar.
Stop wasting time strolling through your calendar to track down something you've done or will do. Use this search feature and save those precious minutes being productive.