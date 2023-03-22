How to create multiple Google Calendars (and why you should)

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I rely heavily on Google Calendar. I use it to track everything I write, which means I have multiple clients with entries every day. I could give each client a different color for events, but that can get confusing. Instead I create a specific calendar for each client.
This allows me to show or hide any one of my clients at any time on my calendar. Plus, each client has its own color and I can share that calendar with my client without having to worry events from other clients (or my personal calendar) will be revealed.
It's not just about being better organized but having the ability to configure each calendar differently. For example, I might want to set one calendar for popup notifications and another for email notifications.
If your daily grind is too busy or complex for a single calendar, you'll be happy to know that Google makes it easy to add multiple calendars to the interface. I'm here to show you how.
What you need: You need a working Google account and a web browser (as you cannot add calendars from the mobile app). Google Calendar is supported by nearly all browsers, so you can do this from Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, Safari, Edge, or even GNOME Web.
The first thing you must do is open your web browser and go to calendar.google.com. Make sure to log in to your account (if necessary).
Next, click the gear icon for Google Calendar near the upper right corner of the window and then click Settings from the popup menu.
In the left sidebar, click to expand the Add Calendar entry and then click Create New Calendar.
In the resulting window, give the new calendar a name, and a description, and select the required time zone. Once you've done that, click Create Calendar.
Once the new calendar is created, you'll see it in the left sidebar. Click to expand the entry and you can then configure the new calendar exactly as needed.
Now, when you go to create a new event in Google Calendar, you'll have the option to select that new calendar.
Make sure to select that new calendar for any related event, so you can not only enjoy an improved organization but the specific configurations for that calendar (such as notifications).
I've been using multiple calendars in Google for years and it's been a real time saver for me. Not only does it keep me better organized, but it also helps to prevent me from missing out on events specific to a client or business.