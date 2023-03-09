How to easily see your open Chrome tabs on other computers

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Look, I'm not here to judge. Okay, well technically as a professional blogger, about 90% of my job is judging. But I'm not here to judge you and the sick little way you keep so many tabs open at once. [Editor's note: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ]
No, I'm not a tab hoarder. I can stop any time. Yeah, sure I can.
Rather, I'm here today to tell you about a cool trick that will allow you to easily access all your open Chrome tabs from whatever machine you happen to be on at the time.
Also: How to take a full-page screenshot in Google Chrome
If I were to subject myself to a moment of self-examination, I'd have to admit I like to collect YouTube videos in tabs. I look at the videos YouTube presents to me each day, and then open a bunch of them in new tabs to watch later.
Because I'm being brutally honest with myself (and with you), another admission is in order. I tend to do this while on my work computer, often when I'm supposed to be writing. When whatever I'm working on becomes just too much, I take a five minute YouTube browsing break and collect more videos in tabs.
Like I said, I can quit at any time. It's certainly not that I pay extra to be able to watch YouTube videos without ads, or that I tweak my history so YouTube only recommends subjects I want to see. No, I'm not p0wn3d by YouTube.
Also: How to tweak YouTube so it only recommends videos you want to watch
I like to watch those videos later on, or in the morning when I'm waking up. I have a Mac mini connected to the big screen TCL Roku TV in the family room. I was initially frustrated, because the open tabs with all the great videos I'd chosen were on my work computer, but I wanted to watch them on the TV computer.
But as Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm says, "Life finds a way." And I found a way.
Also: How to connect your laptop to a TV quickly and easily
There are three steps to this really neat solution:
As you can see, I created a bookmark called Open Tabs. Whenever I click it, I can see all the tabs from my other machines. My main work machine is Eagle, and I can easily click on any of those open videos and watch them on the big screen with a cup of coffee and a nice hot bowl of oatmeal and fruit.
Also: Too many Google Chrome tabs open? Here's how to take back control
One caveat: all your Chrome instances need to be logged into, and you have to have sync turned on. But if you do that, you can share tabs any time you want. I can't wait until tomorrow morning, because I'm definitely watching that video on cardboard.
Hey, I don't judge you. Don't judge me. 'Kay? K.
So what about you? Are you a tab hoarder? Let us know what about your Chrome habits in the comments below.
You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.